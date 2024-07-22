Divin Mubama latest as future of reported Sunderland striker target remains uncertain after West Ham exit
Reported Sunderland striker target Divin Mubama is said to be attracting interest from overseas as he continues to look for a new club.
The 19-year-old was released by West Ham at the end of last season, despite being offered a new deal, after making 18 senior appearances for the Hammers. Sunderland were strongly linked with the teenager and said to be the frontrunners to sign him, while West Brom have also been credited with interest.
Yet according to the Daily Mail, Ligue 1 club Lyon are one of the leading clubs in talks to sign Mubama on a free transfer this summer.
Sunderland are trying to sign at least one new striker, despite having three forwards in their squad who they brought in last summer. The Black Cats concluded their pre-season tour in Spain with a 2-1 win over Spanish side CD Eldense, with Tom Watson and Hemir scoring the goals.
