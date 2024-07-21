Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland ended their tour of Spain with a 2-1 win over CD Eldense

Luis Hemir scored a stunning goal as Sunderland ended their pre-season tour with a 2-1 win over CD Eldense.

Young winger Tommy Watson gave his side the lead in the first half, with Eldense defender Pina scoring shortly after. Sunderland had to ride a lot of pressure either side of half time but a more experienced side that finished the game showed their quality, with Hemir then stealing the headlines with his effort.

here’s the story of the game and the key talking points from a Sunderland perspective..

ELDENSE SET IMPRESSIVE TEMPO

Le Bris made 11 changes to his side as expected, handing those who had not featured much on Friday a chance to impress. It was clear from the off that those on the pitch were in for a tough test - Eldense are acclimiatised to the conditions and immediately sprang into a very high press. Embleton had Joe Anderson to think when he was caught out early on, a brilliant sliding challenge from the defender snuffing out the danger. Anderson really impressed, making another brilliant interception to prevent Eldense’s striker running in on goal. He was tidy in possession throughout the first half, too.

SUNDERLAND STEP IT UP

Sunderland were also trying to press far higher than they had done on Friday, their 4-4-2 shape out of possession much more clear as Browne and Embleton pushed as high up the pitch as early as possible. Browne impressed in the early stages, winning duels and playing some nice passes from deep. Embleton played a lovely cross to the back post around fifteen minutes in and Rusyn was just unable to get the connection he’d have liked, the follow-up effort from Aouchiche well blocked. Aouchiche then had an effort well saved as Sunderland began to step it up, a lovely low cross from Mundle just evading Rusyn at the back post.

Sunderland took the lead through two bits of real individual magic. Aouchiche found Watson with an audacious crossfield pass that was inch perfect in its execution, the youngster then bursting inside and driving an excellent effort in at the near post. It was a super goal and just about deserved on balance of play.

ELDENSE ROAR BACK

Sunderland looked as if they’d taken control of the game but Eldense used the water break midway through the half as a chance to reset and from there they dominated the rest of the half. They were level when Sunderland were caught out playing out from the back, central defender Pina bursting into space and meeting a low pass to convert easily. Hjelde then had to make an excellent block after Browne had lost possession, before Bouzaidi crashed an effort from distance off the underside of the bar with Moore well beaten.He then drove another effort from a dangerous effort wide of the post, Sunderland ending the first half firmly on the back foot.

Phil Smith | james Copley

EVEN START TO THE SECOND HALF

Le Bris made two pre-planned substitutions at the intervak, bringing on Jay Matete and Luis Hemir for goalscorer Watson and midfielder Browne. The game was a much more even affair than it had been in the latter stages of the first half with Sunderland seeing plenty more possession, but the key chances still fell to Eldense. Substitute Doue blazed over from a good position on the edge of the box, before Garcia drove an effort wide when a corner bounced very kindly for him in the box.

Moore then had to be alert to race off his line and make an excellent save when Sunderland were caught out and Quintana ran through on goal, blocking well with his body. Sunderland then were fortunate to see the following corner stay out of their goal when an effort looped off the crossbar.

LE BRIS RINGS THE CHANGES - AND HEMIR WINS IT

Le Bris changed the rest of his outfielders with just under 20 minutes to play and the injection of fresh energy made na immediate impact. Even so, few would have seen the manner of the winner coming. Substitute Hume spotted a moment of indecision and crashed into a trademark sliding challenge, cleanly winning the ball. It fell for Hemir, who took one touch before casually arrowing a quite outrageously good shot into the far corner off the woodwork. It was an outrageously good goal, and a reminder of the finishing quality that had convinced Sunderland to sign him.

The Black Cats finished the game on top, controlling possession and pushing Eldense back. They had a good chance when Clarke found Matete on the edge of the box, but his effort was staight at the keeper when perhaps playing Roberts in was the better option. It was a strong finish and though Eldense will rightly feel they deserved something from the game, Sunderland had ended up on top. This was a good test in tough conditions.

Sunderland XI: Moore; Pembele (Hume, 72), Anderson (O’Nien, 72), Hjelde (Alese, 72), Bennette (Cirkin, 72); Browne (Matete, 45) , Embleton (Neil, 72); Watson (Hemir, 45) Aouchiche (Jobe, 72), Mundle (Roberts, 72); Rusyn (Clarke, 72)

Bookings: Embleton, 60 Hjelde, 70 Timor, 81