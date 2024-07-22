Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland beat CD Eldense in their final friendly of the pre-season tour in Spain

Régis Le Bris spoke to the media after Sunderland’s 2-1 win over CD Eldense concluded the club’s pre-season tour of Spain.

Here’s what was said...

We have to start with Luis Hemir’s goal...

His shot is impressive, we see it during every training session and every technical exercise. Of course, it is different to do it during the training sessions and in the game. Now, he has this potential and he has to improve to implement it during competitive games like in the Championship.

With Eliezer Mayenda and Nazariy Rusyn playing a part over the course of the trip, do you feel they take on the striking burden this season?

It's hard to say at the moment, because every player needs to find their references within the team. At the moment, they give their best and they want to learn. And we will see during the next week if it is possible to have that idea through that whole season.

Phil Smith | james Copley

Alan Browne made his debut this evening, how do you think he did and how pleased are you to have him in the building?

This experience will be very useful for us. Today was his first 45 minutes with us, he is two weeks behind the whole group so he still needs to find his best physical condition and develop his understanding of the game model. I think in the next few weeks you will see that difference.

Two very different tests this week, how do you feel the team is developing?

I think we had two very different opponents. Our first game was easier for that shared culture because the players know each other, this is not the same in the second game. But we have trained well in this camp, the physical part was very interesting and for our game model and ideas that we want to share it was interesting. Now, we want to do it on the pitch and this is the main thing moving forward.

How do you feel the philosophy is developing and do you feel on schedule for the new season?

The ideas are there, and now we need to adjust these with each opposition to respect them. For example, we tried today to be strong on man-for-man marking when the goalkeeper had the ball - sometimes it worked and sometimes it didn't work. With these experiences, we learn what is needed to solve these problems. With one, two, three games more - it's going to be a lot better.

Do you have an XI in mind for that opening day now or are there places to play for still?

It's still possible to improve the team but I'm a head coach who believes in development so I'm going to try and develop these players and then if we have an opportunity to develop the team - we'll see of course. Our main idea is to work with these players right now.

How impressed have you been with Chris Rigg, who starred against Nottingham Forest?

I like a young player with talent, and of course with a history with Sunderland. I think that he has a good mentality, he wants to improve and to learn and to play for the team. These are good things for the future.

Pierre Ekwah, Abdoullah Ba and Nectar Triantis were all absent through injury tonight - how are they doing?

It won't be too long for any of those three guys. I think they will be available next week.

There's no update at the moment, we're still working on it. I think we'll see next week or maybe a little bit later.