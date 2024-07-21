Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United could receive a fee of around £11million for Rasmus Kristensen after the Danish international completed a season-long loan move to Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt.

After spending last season on loan playing under Jose Mourinho and Daniele De Rossi at Roma, Kristensen returned to Leeds at the end of the season after the Serie A club opted against converting the move into a permanent switch. After being linked with several clubs in Italy and Germany, the 27-year-old completed a season-long loan switch to Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday night and immediately revealed his delight at the move.

He told the club website: Today is a beautiful day for me. I am very pleased that I am at Eintracht Frankfurt from now on. I recently saw the stadium live at the European Championship and I can't wait to play here soon.”

Sporting director Markus Krosche added: ”We already dealt with Rasmus three years ago and are glad that it has now worked out. We had very good conversations and felt that he really wanted to join us. Rasmus is a robust and strong duel player who has a clear full-back profile, but can also play as an central defender.”

German outlet Kicker have now given an insight into the financial aspects of the move as they confirmed Leeds will receive a fee of around £11m if Frankfurt opt to sign Kristensen on a permanent deal next summer - but crucially will not receive any fee for the initial loan deal that was agreed last week.

Blades boss delivers verdict on Leeds deal

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has described Leeds United new boy Jayden Bogle as ‘an outstanding player’ - and insisted his club got a ‘reasonable price’ for the full-back.

Bogle’s future at Bramall Lane had been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks as he entered the final 12 months of his Blades contract. After being repeatedly linked with a move to Leeds throughout that time, Bogle completed a £5m switch to Elland Road over the weekend and will now form part of the Whites’ push for promotion into the Premier League after they suffered a defeat against Southampton in last season’s Championship play-off final.

Blades boss Wilder admitted Bogle’s contract situation meant his club were put into an awkward situation but insisted they did all they could to get the best price possible

He told BBC Radio Leeds: “That was a disappointing one to lose but we move on. He ran his contract down, so this is the difficult part of it, positions that clubs get put into. Absolutely, 100 per cent in an ideal world we don’t want players to run their contracts down, but I can’t put a gun to his head and put a pen in his hand to sign a contract for Sheffield United. He made it clear this week to me that he saw his future elsewhere, he saw his future at Leeds United.

“The best thing when players do that is try to get the best price possible. Hopefully Sheffield United fans don’t see him in a poor light because he's done well for us and he's somebody we enjoyed working with. He was an outstanding player for us, we’d have loved to have been in the position to negotiate and sign a longer contract but when he doesn't, we have to make decisions. And when he wants to play up the road, we have to get the best price and I think we've got a reasonable price for him.”