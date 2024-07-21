Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There has been a huge turnover of players at Sunderland’s Championship rivals Leeds United this summer

Leeds United have sanctioned their 17th outgoing deal his summer as their rebuild under Daniel Farke gathers pace.

The Whites finished runners-up to Southampton in last season’s Championship play-off final at Wembley, which consigned the club to a second consecutive campaign in the second tier after relegation from the Premier League at the end of 2022-23.

Following that loss, Leeds United have sanctioned multiple exits this summer with defender Rasmus Kristensen the latest to depart Elland Road. The Danish international has joined German side Eintracht Frankfurt on a season-long loan with reports stating a £15million buy option has also been inserted into the deal between the two clubs.

The 27-year-old spent last season on loan at Roma in Serie A, making 31 appearances after joining Leeds from Red Bull Salzburg in 2022. The defender, though, was unable to help them avoid Premier League relegation under former Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce.

Kristensen’s departure marks Leeds United’s 17th of the summer window so far. Former Sunderland and Middlesbrough man Sam Greenwood has gone on loan to Preston North End while academy graduate and one-time Black Cats target has made the move to Ligue 1 with French club Toulouse.

Reported Sunderland target Ian Poveda counts as one of the 17 having been released following a loan stint at Sheffield Wednesday last season while Leeds have sold Archie Gray, Luis Sinisterra and Glen Kamara for big-money.

Farke, though has moved to bring in Joe Rodon on a permanent deal from Tottenham Hotspur as well as a loan move for Bournemouth’s Joe Rothwell. Sheffield United defender Jayden Bogle is set to undergo a medical at Elland Road after the clubs agreed a £5million deal for the player.