The low-key transfer headlines that you may have missed during this summer’s window

Sunderland’s pre-season is well underway but there are still plenty of hidden transfer stories that you may have overlooked.

The Black Cats have so far defeated South Shields 5-0, suffered a 2-1 loss at Gateshead and have drawn 1-1 with Premier League club Nottingham Forest in Spain under new head coach Régis Le Bris

Here, though, we take you through some of the quirky Sunderland-related transfer headlines that you may have missed this summer:

Cov sign ex-Sunderland target

Last month, Coventry City signed Jack Rudoni from relegated Huddersfield Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old has signed a four-year deal at the Championship club under former Manchester United player Mark Robins. The Attacking midfielder is being seen as Callum O'Hare’s replacement after his departure to Sheffield United.

Rudoni joined Huddersfield in July 2022 on a four-year deal after being heavily linked with a move to Sunderland after the Black Cats’ promotion from League One to the Championship under Alex Neil.

Former goalkeeper joins EFL club

Another under-the-radar deal last month was Jacob Carney’s move to Newport Town.

The former Manchester United and Sunderland goalkeeper has signed a two-year contract at Rodney Parade after making the move from Spanish second-division club CD Castellon.

The 23-year-old joins fellow former Sunderland man Michael Spellman at the League Two club after he also joined the club earlier this summer.

Ex-Sunderland man makes non-league move

Non-league club Bury have signed former Sunderland man Connor Pye.

The 20-year-old was released by Sunderland this summer but has now joined Dave McNabb’s side Bury’s revival continues. He started out at Morecambe before moving to the North East in August 2022. Pye then spent a spell on loan at Northern Premier League team Morpeth Town before being released by Sunderland at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Bury’s manager said about the deal to bring Pye to the club: “Connor is a very exciting player who is capable of covering multiple positions including left back and both wings amongst others. Technically excellent having come through the academy set up at Morecambe before being bought by Sunderland for an undisclosed fee in 2022.”