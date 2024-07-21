Middlesbrough's alleged transfer interest in key Sunderland player rubbished - reports
Middlesbrough’s “interest” in Sunderland player Luke O’Nien has been rubbished.
Sunderland’s stand-in captain last season was the subject of unfounded online social media speculation earlier this week with some claiming the Teessiders were interested in the centre-back. However, the Northern Echo has now moved to debunk the claims surrounding O’Nien.
Their report states: “They say to expect the unexpected in transfer windows but nobody will have seen Middlesbrough being linked with Sunderland's Luke O'Nien coming this summer. That was one rather bizarre online claim this week. As you'll have probably guessed, there's absolutely nothing in it.”
O’Nien started for Sunderland on the heart of defence under new head coach Régis Le Bris as the Wearsiders drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest on Friday evening. The 29-year-old has played 265 times in all competitions across seven seasons with the club. Last summer, O’Nien agreed a new three-year deal at Sunderland which has two seasons left to run.
