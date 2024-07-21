Luis Hemir snatched a brilliant later winner for Sunderland in the final game of their pre-season tour of Spain.
Eldense had equalised after Tommy Watson’s excellent opener, with Regis Le Bris’ rotated side handed a tough test against a strong opponent who pressed well. Here’s how Phil Smith rated every Sunderland player, including those who helped turn the tide late on...
1. GK - Simon Morre
Looked a little rusty with his distribution on his first appearance and tried to hit Bennette too often under pressure. Made a fine stop in the second half to keep Sunderland level. 6 | Getty Images Photo: Stu Forster
2. RB - Timothee Pembele
Involved in Eldense’s equaliser with some slack play across the defence as Sunderland tried to play out. Tried to get forward but wasn’t able to impact too much in the final third. 5 | Frank Reid Photo: Frank Reid
3. CB - Joe Anderson
Sunderland’s best player and by a good distance. Made two crucial interceptions early on, handled the ball superbly well throughout and barely made an error defensively. Really took his chance to catch Le Bris’ eye. 8
4. CB - Leo Hjelde
Tired later on in his 70-minute outing which led to a couple of Eldense chances but generally good. One good block in the first half and generally was alert to danger and swept up well. 6
