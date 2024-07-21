'Took his chance': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Eldense win - standout 8 headlines

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 21st Jul 2024, 19:59 BST

Sunderland beat CD Eldense 2-1 in their final pre-season friendly

Luis Hemir snatched a brilliant later winner for Sunderland in the final game of their pre-season tour of Spain.

Eldense had equalised after Tommy Watson’s excellent opener, with Regis Le Bris’ rotated side handed a tough test against a strong opponent who pressed well. Here’s how Phil Smith rated every Sunderland player, including those who helped turn the tide late on...

Looked a little rusty with his distribution on his first appearance and tried to hit Bennette too often under pressure. Made a fine stop in the second half to keep Sunderland level. 6

1. GK - Simon Morre

Looked a little rusty with his distribution on his first appearance and tried to hit Bennette too often under pressure. Made a fine stop in the second half to keep Sunderland level. 6 | Getty Images Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Involved in Eldense’s equaliser with some slack play across the defence as Sunderland tried to play out. Tried to get forward but wasn’t able to impact too much in the final third. 5

2. RB - Timothee Pembele

Involved in Eldense’s equaliser with some slack play across the defence as Sunderland tried to play out. Tried to get forward but wasn’t able to impact too much in the final third. 5 | Frank Reid Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland’s best player and by a good distance. Made two crucial interceptions early on, handled the ball superbly well throughout and barely made an error defensively. Really took his chance to catch Le Bris’ eye. 8

3. CB - Joe Anderson

Sunderland’s best player and by a good distance. Made two crucial interceptions early on, handled the ball superbly well throughout and barely made an error defensively. Really took his chance to catch Le Bris’ eye. 8 | Ian Horrocks Photo: Ian Horrocks

Photo Sales
Tired later on in his 70-minute outing which led to a couple of Eldense chances but generally good. One good block in the first half and generally was alert to danger and swept up well. 6

4. CB - Leo Hjelde

Tired later on in his 70-minute outing which led to a couple of Eldense chances but generally good. One good block in the first half and generally was alert to danger and swept up well. 6 | Frank Reid Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice