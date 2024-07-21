Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The former Sunderland boss was spotted out and about in Scotland this weekend to the delight of fans

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Mowbray has been spotted at The Open in Scotland - much to the delight of Sunderland fans.

Mowbray resigned as manager of Birmingham City earlier this summer as he continues his recovery from surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Sunderland head coach had hoped to return to the dugout at St Andrews to lead their push for an immediate return to the Championship but explained his recovery means he will not be able to lead the club’s preparations for the new campaign.

Mowbray has stated his intention to return to management in the future but says he will only do so after fully recovering and spending time with his family. The former Middlesbrough and West Brom boss, though, posed for a photograph with Sunderland fan Mal Dickenson at The Open on Sunday.

Sunderland fan Matthew said on social media: “Never been happier to see the Boss gilet! Good to see him looking so well.” Ian added: “All the best uncle Tony good to see you about.”

Tony added: “Great to see, here’s hoping his recent medical issues are behind him,” while Jean commented: “Great to see him looking so well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As people will be aware, I am currently undertaking a period of extended convalescence following significant and unexpected surgery earlier in the year which required that I take a period of medical absence,” Mowbray said in a statement at the time of his Birmingham departure.

“Throughout this period, I have watched every Birmingham City game along with every training session, whilst I have remained in positive and constructive dialogue with Tom Wagner, Garry Cook and Craig Gardner. Over the very recent days it has become apparent to me that I will not be fully fit to resume my duties as Manager of Birmingham City in the timescale that would allow the Club to best prepare for the forthcoming season and therefore, I have regrettably decided to step away from my role at this time.

“Once I have fully recovered, it is important to me that I then spend some quality time with my wife and my boys before I fully commit to work. I am extremely grateful to Tom Wagner for the genuine warmth that he has shown towards me during what has been a challenging time, not only for me personally but also for the Club. I firmly believe that under Tom’s stewardship coupled with the football expertise that Garry offers, that Birmingham City have a very bright future ahead.

“I would like to thank everybody associated with the Club who has supported me during these unprecedented times, and I would like to especially thank the Birmingham City supporters for your affection, your kindness, and your support in the relatively short period of time I have been with the Club,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst I step down as Manager of Birmingham City, I now become a Blues fan and I wish everybody at the Club nothing but absolute success in the future. Once I have fully recovered and have spent some quality time with my family, I intend to make a return to football management at the appropriate moment. I hope that the privacy of my family and I will be respected at this time. Thank you for your ongoing support, Tony.”