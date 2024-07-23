Ex-Sunderland defender signs for League Two club after becoming free agent during transfer window
Former Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan has signed a one-year deal with League Two side Colchester.
The 32-year-old was released by Shrewsbury Town at the end of last season, the club he signed for from Sunderland in January 2022.
Flanagan says he’s looking forward to working with Colchester head coach Danny Cowley, who arrived at the club in January alongside brother and assistant boss Nicky Cowley.
Speaking to Colchester’s website, Flanagan said: “Danny got in touch and asked what I think and I was really motivated to make it happen. That was it really, I find myself here and I’m really excited about it.”
“I looked at the table and the squad and obviously know Danny and Nicky – and that was the main motivation factor. At my age, I want to finish up with a bit of success and enjoy my last few years.
“I wanted to do something I was going to enjoy, and I know I am going to enjoy it here – I’m excited about the project.”
Flanagan made 115 appearances for Sunderland after signing for the Black Cats from Burton in 2018. He has also been capped 10 times by Northern Ireland.
