Sunderland sign ex-Chelsea, Arsenal, Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday winger Ian Poveda after scarf photo leak
Sunderland appear to have signed ex-Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday winger Ian Poveda.
Poveda made 10 Championship appearances on loan at Wednesday last season and became a free agent in June after his contract expired at Leeds. Several other clubs, including Sunderland, Burnley and Luton were credited with an interest in the 24-year-old earlier in the window.
However, the attacker looks to have signed at Sunderland after pictures of Poveda emerged online this Wednesday morning at the Academy of Light which show the player posing for the traditional scarf picture.
Poveda’s former clubs include Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona, Brentford and Manchester City as a young player. Poveda then made the move to Leeds United in 2020 but struggled to nail down a starting spot during his four-year stay at Elland Road, making just 25 league appearances.
During his time at Leeds United, Poveda spent time on loan at Blackpool, Blackburn Rovers and last season with Sheffield Wednesday. Poveda has also been capped several times through England’s youth side but is now a fully fledged two-time senior Colombia International.
Poveda will become Sunderland’s third signing this summer after Alan Browne and Simon Moore joined earlier this window. The Black Cats have also been boosted this week by the news that centre-back Dan Ballard has signed a new deal at the club until 2028 amid transfer speculation.
Sunderland have now returned from Spain and will face three pre-season friendlies domestically before Cardiff City away from home on the opening day of the Championship season on August 10.
