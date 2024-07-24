Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Striker Joe Hugill was part of Sunderland’s academy setup before leaving to join Manchester United in 2020.

Former Sunderland forward Joe Hugill is reportedly set to join League One side Wigan on loan from Manchester United.

The 20-year-old was part of Sunderland’s academy setup but was sold to United in 2020. Hugill is yet to make a senior appearance for the Red Devils’ first team but did score during a 2-0 pre-season friendly win over Rangers, with Amad netting the opener for Erik ten Hag’s side.

According to our sister title Manchester World, Hugill is set to sign for Wigan on loan, with the deal including a mid-season break clause. The Latics finished 12th in League One last season, despite starting the campaign with minus eight points.