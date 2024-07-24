Ex-Sunderland forward set to leave Man Utd on loan after goal against Rangers in pre-season win
Former Sunderland forward Joe Hugill is reportedly set to join League One side Wigan on loan from Manchester United.
The 20-year-old was part of Sunderland’s academy setup but was sold to United in 2020. Hugill is yet to make a senior appearance for the Red Devils’ first team but did score during a 2-0 pre-season friendly win over Rangers, with Amad netting the opener for Erik ten Hag’s side.
According to our sister title Manchester World, Hugill is set to sign for Wigan on loan, with the deal including a mid-season break clause. The Latics finished 12th in League One last season, despite starting the campaign with minus eight points.
Since joining United four years ago, Hugill has also spent time on loan at Altrincham in the National League, while he made 18 League One appearances on loan at Burton in the second half of last season. He hasn’t been named in ten Hag’s 29-man squad for their pre-season trip to USA.
