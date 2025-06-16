The latest Sunderland transfer news, gossip and rumours from around the web in one easy place this summer

With Sunderland back in the Premier League, the transfer window is beginning to heat up on Wearside. Here's a look at the key updates from the past 48 hours.

Laurienté linked amid Premier League return

Sunderland are one of several clubs reportedly showing interest in Sassuolo forward Armand Laurienté. The 25-year-old scored 19 goals and registered six assists in 34 appearances last season and is thought to be valued at around €20million (£17million).

AS Roma Live has claimed that Sunderland, now under head coach Régis Le Bris, are tracking Laurienté, who previously worked with the Frenchman at Lorient. Roma, Marseille, Bologna and Fiorentina are also said to be interested in the forward.

Defensive reinforcements eyed

Reports in France have also linked Sunderland with a fresh move for Charlie Cresswell. The 22-year-old centre-back, formerly of Leeds United, now plays for Toulouse in Ligue 1 and impressed last season with over 30 appearances and a string of dominant displays. Cresswell is currently valued at over €10million (£8.5mllion), and according to Jeunes Footeux, Sunderland have kept a close eye on his progress. The defender is currently playing for England at the U21 Euros.

Sunderland were also linked with Japhet Tanganga earlier this week, though journalist Alan Nixon reports that the Millwall defender is likely to reject a return to the Premier League in favour of a move to Germany or France. Leeds United, Burnley, and Crystal Palace were also reportedly monitoring the player.

Goalkeeping coach search and Sam Johnstone link

Following the departure of Tom Weal to MK Dons, Sunderland are set to bring in former Wolves coach Neil Cutler to oversee first-team goalkeepers, according to Alan Nixon.

That appointment has led to fresh speculation that Wolves’ Sam Johnstone, who is understood to be unsettled after losing his place last season, could emerge as a future target. The 32-year-old has also been linked with Leeds United. Johnstone played seven Premier League games for Wolves last season and featured in the FA Cup, keeping two clean sheets in three matches. He also has four England caps to his name.

The goalkeeper was bought by Wolves for around £10million, taking the total value of the three players linked with Sunderland in recent days to around £35.5millionn

Chris Rigg injury blow

Elsewhere, Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg has withdrawn from England’s U19 Euros squad due to an ankle injury. The 17-year-old has been the subject of Premier League interest, with TEAMtalk reporting that as many as seven top-flight clubs are monitoring the Academy graduate. Despite that, Sunderland remain confident of keeping Rigg and are looking to tie him down to improved terms following promotion.

Cameron attracting interest

Dan Cameron, the 19-year-old goalkeeper, recently signed a one-year extension at Sunderland and is attracting loan interest from clubs across the pyramid. The 6ft 5in shot-stopper impressed during a spell at Hebburn Town last season and could be Graeme Murty’s first choice for the under-21s. Several non-league clubs and some League Two sides are monitoring his situation.