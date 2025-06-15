Sunderland have been linked with a £10million goalkeeper with the club reportedly closing in on a coaching appointment

Sunderland could target Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone as a future option between the sticks, according to journalist Alan Nixon, with the experienced shot-stopper reportedly "unsettled" following a frustrating campaign at Molineux.

Johnstone, 32, made just seven league appearances for Wolves last season and lost his place in the starting XI, prompting speculation over his future. He also featured in all three of the club’s FA Cup matches, conceding only once outside of a penalty shootout. The goalkeeper joined the club for £10million back in 2024.

The former England international, who has four senior caps, is believed to be eager for regular football as he looks to revive his international ambitions. Leeds United — also newly promoted — have been linked, but Sunderland could enter the conversation as they begin preparations for their return to the Premier League.

Nixon reports that Sunderland are closing in on goalkeeping coach Neil Cutler, who previously worked with Johnstone during his time at Wolves. The potential appointment could help put the goalkeeper on Sunderland’s radar as a future transfer option.

Johnstone would bring significant top-flight experience to the Stadium of Light, with spells at Crystal Palace, West Brom and Aston Villa also on his CV. His availability could appeal to Sunderland’s recruitment team as they seek to balance youth with experience following promotion.

Meanwhile, Sunderland have already begun reshaping their backroom staff. The club recently confirmed the departure of goalkeeping coach Tom Weal, who has joined Milton Keynes Dons. Weal only arrived in February from Carlisle United but played a key role in the latter half of the season, working closely with Anthony Patterson and the club’s senior keepers.

Head of coaching Stuart English praised Weal’s contribution: “After arriving following the departure of Mike Dodds, he formed an immediate connection with our coaching team and players. He played an important role throughout the remainder of the season, as the team achieved something truly special.”

Weal's exit is the first confirmed change to Régis Le Bris’ coaching staff following promotion. More additions are expected as the club looks to build a backroom team capable of meeting Premier League demands. Le Bris also lost first-team coach Mike Dodds midway through the 2024-25 season after his appointment as Wycombe Wanderers’ new manager.

What is the latest transfer news at Sunderland during summer?

Sunderland have shown an interest in taking Chelsea defender Ishe Samuels-Smith on loan this summer, according to reports, with the Blues ready to greenlight his exit over the coming weeks.

The 19-year-old, who is capable of playing at left-back or in the heart of defence, is understood to be garnering attention from a number of clubs, with Enzo Maresca’s side eager for him to head out on a temporary agreement with a view to readying him for eventual first team involvement at Stamford Bridge.

As per TEAMtalk, Sunderland are keeping tabs on the starlet, as are Championship duo Middlesbrough and QPR. Samuels-Smith joined Chelsea from Everton for a reported fee of around £4million in 2023, and according to former Toffees U21s boss David Unsworth, could be destined for the very top.

As quoted by TEAMtalk, he said: “Ishe is an incredibly talented young man who I know really well. A very talented left-sided defender, either left-back or centre-back, with an incredible future ahead of him.

“He’s got great parents behind him who support him. He also has a very talented brother, Odin, who is still at Everton. The next step for Ishe would maybe be to go out on loan to get exposure to first-team football – that’s if he can’t get into the Chelsea team! He’s only 18 [now 19] and is one of England’s brightest prospects, certainly at his age.”