Sunderland have been linked with a move for Chris Mepham this summer

Former Sunderland loanee Chris Mepham is “likely” to join Championship side Sheffield United this summer, according to one transfer insider.

The Wales international impressed during his stint at the Stadium of Light, making 40 appearances over the course of the Black Cats’ successful promotion campaign. Since returning to parent club Bournemouth, Mepham has had his contract extended on the south coast, but there is still an expectation that he could depart over the coming weeks.

To that end, Sunderland have been linked with a prospective permanent agreement for the centre-back, while Championship play-off final opponents Sheffield United have also been credited with an interest. But according to Graeme Bailey, Bramall Lane may ultimately end up being the 27-year-old’s destination.

What has been said about Chris Mepham’s future amid reported Sunderland interest?

Speaking to EFL Analysis, Bailey said: “They [Bournemouth] wanted to keep the value [by giving him the extension]. They’ll assess it clearly. I still think he’s more likely, from what I hear, to be heading to a top Championship team than he is a Premier League club. I don’t think Sunderland will go for it.”

He added: “I’d say Sheffield United are likely, to be fair, but there’s quite a bit of interest in him actually. But, it’s still early June and I don’t think we’ll see anything there yet. Championship teams are pretty reticent to spend money. They obviously want to see what loan deals are out there first; it’s tough for EFL teams.”

What Kristjaan Speakman said about signing Chris Mepham permanently for Sunderland last week

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman was coy in discussing the topic last week, making clear that Sunderland would be interested in a summer deal but also dropping a strong hint that they were assessing other options.

“We're looking at all the players and I've been consistent in saying I won't talk about individuals, especially from other clubs,” Speakman said. “What we're looking at is what the problem is [at Premier League level], and how do we solve that problem. I think that's the easiest way of describing it. Obviously, all the players who have been part of our journey this year are in the mix for that conversation. It's about us trying to make sure we can get the right balance [for what we need in the Premier League].”

What has Regis Le Bris said about Chris Mepham?

Sunderland head coach Le Bris has praised Mepham several times this season. “It’s certainly not difficult to manage this type of player," he after the Black Cats defeated Hull City away earlier this campaign. "He plays for the team, he has very good experience and is very important in the dressing room and on the pitch, individually and with the others. It is like a gift for a coach and a team like us. His maturity is very helpful for us."

"It's too early to define what will happen next season," Le Bris added in March. "The group is in a really good place. We will see at the end of the season. Sometimes you would like to keep the same and if you keep the same next season it could be worse or it could be even better. We don't know, it's too early."

