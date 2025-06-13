Sunderland will be represented at the U19s European Championship this month

England U19s begin their European Championship campaign this weekend, and their squad offers plenty of interest from a Sunderland perspective.

Alongside Black Cats first teamer Chris Rigg, the Young Lions have also called up promising goalkeeper Matty Young, who spent the season out on loan at Salford City, and play-off final hero Tommy Watson, who has since gone on to complete a permanent move to Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion.

And for those supporters hoping to catch a glimpse of the England stars of tomorrow, here’s everything you need to know about the tournament, and how to watch along at home...

When is the U19s European Championship?

This year’s iteration of the U19s European Championship gets underway on Saturday, and will run for a little under a fortnight until the final on Thursday, June 26th. The action will take place in Romania, with England bidding to win the tournament for a third time since it was rebranded in 2002. Their most recent triumph came in 2022, and they have been drawn in a tricky group with Norway, Germany, and the Netherlands this time around.

How to watch the U19s European Championship

The BBC will be showing live coverage of the tournament, with England’s group games available across the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app, along with Red Button coverage of selected matches. Live coverage of the semi-finals and final will also be available across the BBC should England progress that far.

What is the schedule for the U19s European Championship?

The full schedule for England’s potential pathway through the tournament is as follows:

Saturday, 14 June - Men's European U19 Championship: England v Norway (15:00)

BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Tuesday, 17 June - Men's European U19 Championship: Germany v England (18:00)

BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Friday, 20 June - Men's European U19 Championship: Netherlands v England (18:00)

BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Monday, 23 June - Men's European U19 Championship: Semi-Final 1 (18:00)

BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Men's European U19 Championship: Semi-Final 2 (21:00)

BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Thursday, 26 June

Men's European U19 Championship: Final (21:00)

BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

England squad in full

Goalkeepers: Finlay Herrick (West Ham United), Tommy Setford (Arsenal), Matthew Young (Sunderland)

Defenders: Zach Abbott (Nottingham Forest), Joe Johnson (Luton Town), Caleb Kporha (Crystal Palace), Jayden Meghoma (Brentford), Stephen Mfuni (Manchester City), Harrison Murray-Campbell (Chelsea), Triston Rowe (Aston Villa)

Midfielders: Kiano Dyer (Chelsea), Josh King (Fulham), Chris Rigg (Sunderland), Reiss Russell-Denny (Tottenham Hotspur)**

Forwards: Samuel Amo-Ameyaw (RC Strasbourg), Jesse Derry (Crystal Palace)*, Shumaira Mheuka (Chelsea), Mikey Moore (Tottenham Hotspur), Tom Watson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Ethan Wheatley (Manchester United), Kadan Young (Royal Antwerp, loan from Aston Villa)

*Replaces Tyler Dibling (Southampton) **Replaces Lewis Miley (Newcastle United)

