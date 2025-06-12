The highly-rated Sunderland player has been linked with a £35million move away from the Stadium of Light

Seven clubs are reportedly targeting Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg – who is valued at around £35million.

The 17-year-old, fresh from a promotion-winning campaign at the Stadium of Light, is said to be attracting interest from several Premier League sides and European clubs, according to TEAMtalk.

Rigg’s performances in red and white continue to make waves across the footballing landscape, with multiple Premier League clubs and a couple of European outfits said to be tracking the Sunderland midfielder ahead of the summer window.

What is the latest regarding transfer interest in Chris Rigg?

According to TEAMtalk, as many as seven top-flight English clubs – including West Ham, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Everton, Brighton and Crystal Palace – have expressed interest in the 17-year-old, who impressed during Sunderland’s promotion-winning campaign. Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig are also reportedly monitoring Rigg’s situation, with both Bundesliga clubs keen to follow the model that saw Borussia Dortmund swoop for Jobe Bellingham.

Despite the growing noise around the teenager, it’s understood that Rigg is currently settled on Wearside, with Sunderland having no intention of selling the England youth international this summer. The midfielder signed his first professional contract in 2024, a deal that runs until 2027, and TEAMtalk report that the Black Cats have placed a £35million valuation on the Academy of Light graduate – a fee they are reportedly unwilling to compromise on.

The report states that West Ham, now under the management of Graham Potter, are considering a formal approach, while Manchester United are said to have been tracking Rigg closely as part of their youth-focused rebuild. Liverpool, Arsenal and Brighton reportedly view Rigg as a long-term investment, while Crystal Palace are credited with an interest as they continue to target top young Championship talent, having previously landed the likes of Adam Wharton from Blackburn Rovers.

Closer to home, Everton – now backed by The Friedkin Group – are also said to be admirers, with David Moyes described as a fan of Rigg’s versatility and temperament. Sunderland, though, are understood to be calm about the situation.

What is Sunderland’s reported stance on Chris Rigg?

Sources cited in TEAMtalk’s report claim the club have no interest in selling Rigg in this window and remain in a strong position to resist any advances. There is also a suggestion that Sunderland are keen to reopen talks with the midfielder over fresh terms, despite his current deal still having two years left to run. The teenager made 31 appearances in all competitions last season, playing a key role in Régis Le Bris’ side, and is expected to be a major figure as the club returns to the Premier League.

Sunderland have consistently shown they won’t be pressured into a fire sale during drawn-out summer windows. The club’s strategy has typically allowed for one or two high-profile exits per year, not a wholesale clear-out. With Jobe Bellingham and Tommy Watson having already departed, allowing Chris Rigg to follow suit would represent a major shift away from that approach.

Kristjaan Speakman has proven himself to be shrewd operator in the market, and would likely stand firm in the event of interested, though this feels like a key moment for Sunderland to quietly secure one of the most important pieces of business this summer, keeping a homegrown star at the heart of their Premier League return, and a new contract could well be on the horizon.