Trai Hume has been linked with Everton, Wolves and clubs in La Liga following Sunderland’s promotion

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’ve ever spoken to Trai Hume, even just once, you’ll know he’s not someone who chases bright lights or makes rash decisions.

Down to earth, measured, and focused, the Northern Ireland international embodies the same calm assurance off the pitch that Sunderland fans have come to admire on it. Over several interviews with him across the seasons, I’ve found Hume to be refreshingly grounded, much like the rest of this Sunderland squad. That humility and quiet confidence run deep through the club, and Hume is a key example.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still just 23, Hume already has nearly 200 senior club appearances under his belt, 132 of those in red and white, and is fast becoming one of the club’s most important players. Last season, from defence, he chipped in with nine goal contributions. Only three Sunderland players managed more, and his tally bettered the likes of Dan Neil, Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg.

Now, links to Premier League rivals Wolves and Everton have emerged. It's no surprise. Hume has been excellent. His physicality, defensive intelligence and technical improvement underlines why top-flight clubs are circling. But it’s also why Sunderland will have move decisively at some point to secure his long-term future.

The club extended Hume’s contract in 2023, with the deal running to 2027 and an option of a further year, a strong position to be in. The Echo understands that several players triggered improved terms following promotion, including Anthony Patterson, and Hume’s deal may include similar clauses. Even so, it feels like the right time to revisit it.

This is a player who not only has quality but character. His comments while away with Northern Ireland ahead of captaining his country against Denmark show where his heart lies: "I've said it ever since I moved to Sunderland, I really love my football here. I love playing. I love the club, I'm happy where I'm at and if anything happens it's from the club. I love playing for Sunderland so I'm happy being there." You believe him because you can tell he means it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Hume arrived from Linfield for around £250,000 – with a sell-on clause included – making him arguably one of the club’s most shrewd acquisitions in modern times. A crunching tackle or a marauding run down the right, Hume typifies what Wearside values most: effort, commitment, and growth. It’s often said that on Wearside, a good challenge earns just as much applause as a 40-yard screamer, and Hume embodies that spirit perfectly.

He’s also part of a special, bonded group. Dennis Cirkin, Neil, Luke O’Nien, Patterson, Rigg, Patrick Roberts, Dan Ballard, they’ve all grown together through both setbacks and success. You don’t break that up lightly, especially when you’ve just won promotion.

With Premier League interest in Hume beginning to build, Sunderland would be wise to act sooner rather than later, not out of panic, but out of conviction. Conviction in a player who clearly loves the club, continues to develop, and has become a vital part of their rise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the club remains in a strong contractual position, with an option to extend Hume’s current deal, there may be more immediate priorities—such as securing the futures of Dan Neil and Dennis Cirkin, both of whom are entering the final year of their contracts.

Still, a new deal for Hume would be a fitting reward for a player who feels tailor-made for Sunderland. And despite links elsewhere, his journey on Wearside appears far from over. Whether an extension is agreed this summer or next, all signs suggest the player wants to stay.

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland confirm 2025/26 pre-season schedule with Portugal camp and Craig Gordon testimonial