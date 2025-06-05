Sunderland have released their provisional pre-season schedule

Sunderland will return to the Algarve for their pre-season training camp next month, playing two fixtures against as of yet not confirmed opponents.

The Black Cats have this afternoon unveiled their pre-season schedule ahead of their return to the Premier League following an eight-year absence, beginning with the now traditional fixtures against Gateshead and South Shields across which the squad will be split into two groups.

Sunderland will then depart for their camp in Portugal, playing two fixtures at the Estádio Algarve to conclude the week. The Black Cats will then travel to Tynecastle to face Heart of Midlothian, a fixture with added significance as it will be former goalkeeper Craig Gordon’s testimonial game.

Fixtures at Hull City and then a visit of Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis to the Stadium of Light follow. The Black Cats are then hopeful of adding another fixture in the final weekend before the Premier League campaign begins, but this remains subject to confirmation.

A club statement reads: “Régis Le Bris’ side will face a North-East double-header on Saturday 12 July, travelling to Gateshead and South Shields before departing for Portugal.

Although the Club’s opponents are still to be finalised, the provisional match dates are Saturday 19 July and Monday 21 July at the Estádio Algarve. A trip to Edinburgh will follow on Saturday 26 July, as Heart of Midlothian and Sunderland come together for a testimonial fixture to celebrate the career of goalkeeper Craig Gordon, who continues to represent the Scottish side.

“Hull City will play host at the MKM Stadium on Tuesday 29 July ahead of the Lads’ Stadium of Light homecoming, which will see Real Betis head to Wearside on Saturday 2 August.

“To be confirmed shortly, the Club’s final PL preparations will take place on the weekend of 9-10 August. SAFC are once again partnering with Sportsbreaks.com to offer fans tour packages that bring fans closer to the action than ever before.

“Further information on these packages will be released alongside confirmation of the Club’s overseas opponents.”

Sunderland’s pre-season schedule in full

12/07 – Gateshead, Gateshead International Stadium (12:30)

12/07 – South Shields, 1ST Cloud Arena (16:00)

19/07 – TBC, Estádio Algarve (TBC)

21/07 – TBC, Estádio Algarve (TBC)

26/07 – Heart of Midlothian, Tynecastle Park (15:00)

29/07 – Hull City, MKM Stadium (19:45)

02/08 – Real Betis, Stadium of Light (15:00)

