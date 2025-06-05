Sunderland are stepping up their preparations for the summer transfer window as they return to the Premier League

Kristjaan Speakman says Sunderland will monitor Chris Mepham's availability this summer after his successful loan spell at the club last season.

Mepham made 40 appearances across his campaign on Wearside, having joined from Bournemouth on deadline day of the summer transfer window. The central defender also emerged as a key figure in Sunderland’s dressing room, winning praise from staff and players alike for his influence across the rigours of a long Championship season.

As such, he is on Sunderland’s longlist of potential transfer targets this summer as Speakman and the recruitment team step up preparations for the new campaign. At this stage, Speakman has hinted that the club are weighing up various options in a number of positions. Mepham is out of contract at Bournemouth this summer, though they do have the option to extend for a further season.

Mepham is reported to have significant interest from Sheffield United, and will have his own decision to make in terms of what his best for the next step of his career and where he will get the most playing time.

“We're looking at all the players and I've been consistent in saying I won't talk about individuals, especially from other clubs,” Speakman said.

“What we're looking at is what the problem is [at Premier League level], and how do we solve that problem. I think that's the easiest way of describing it. Obviously, all the players who have been part of our journey this year are in the mix for that conversation. It's about us trying to make sure we can get the right balance [for what we need in the Premier League].”

Speakman also opted against discussing the rumoured interest in Jordan Henderson, stressing that at this stage the club have a variety of targets in the positions they are looking at strengthening.

“I don't want to talk about individual players, that's not consistent with what we've done,” Speakman said.

“We have to try and find the right players for the team, we've got profiles and requirements for every position. We've been really specific about that so it's then about putting the jigsaw together and it will involve different profiles of players, different countries and leagues.”

Trai Hume responds to Sunderland summer transfer speculation

Sunderland defender Trai Hume has meanwhile moved to dampen speculation linking him with a summer move away from the club. Wolves, Everton and some La Liga clubs are reportedly interested in signing the full back, hwo has played a starring role in the club’s promotion.

However, Hume has made clear that he is happy at the club while on international duty with Northern Ireland ahead of their upcoming fixtures.

"I've said it ever since I moved to Sunderland, I really love my football here," he told BBC Northern Ireland.

"I love playing. I love the club, I'm happy where I'm at and if anything happens it's from the club. I love playing for Sunderland so I'm happy being there."