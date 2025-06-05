Sunderland are stepping up their preparations for the summer transfer window

Kristjaan Speakman says Sunderland are well prepared for any significant departures from their squad this summer, but insists he is confident the club can keep the core of the group who won promotion together.

Jobe Bellingham appears increasingly likely to join Borussia Dortmund after holding positive talks with the Bundesliga club, though at time of writing they are yet to submit a satisfactory offer to the Black Cats.

A number of other Sunderland players are being linked with moves away but the club's sporting director believes most will choose to stick with the Black Cats as they have in recent windows.

“We’ve lost key players over the last few windows, players who would have been perceived as key, star players within the group," Speakman said.

"You’ve always got to have a plan in place for all the group. I’ve always said that the byproduct of a successful team will be the backhanded compliment of people wanting your players. I’m sure if I went on social media today, or on the internet, there’ll be a raft of players who have done well for Sunderland that other teams would like. I’m proud of that. I’m proud of those individual players for doing so well that they get that recognition. But it’s our job to make sure that people see Sunderland as where their focus needs to be, and I think we’ve managed to do that over the last couple of years, which has resulted in a successful team."

While defeat in the play-off final may have led to more departures, Speakman believes promotion gives the club a strong chance of retaining their talented players - as was the case when they won promotion from League One.

"We wanted to build a squad in League One whereby 50% of that squad we felt could go into the Championship and play," he said.

"We wanted to try and do the same in terms of our Championship squad, the difference being that the gap is so big and so it's a little bit harder to have that same level of certainty. Naturally, we've had players who have performed really well for us who will be of interest to other teams - I've always said that would be the byproduct of our success. Getting promoted probably satisfies the ambitions of some of those players, which is great. There are obviously some who might be able to part of what we're doing at the next level and might need another route, that's football."

Sunderland are also in a strong position when it coms to the league's PSR regulations, having already agreed the sale of Tommy Watson to Brighton in a deal that could eventually bank the club in the region of £11 million.

“As a new Premier League team, you don’t carry over as many financial liabilities and issues as some of the other teams in the league have," Speakman said.

"But obviously you do have different challenges. From our perspective, we’ve got an opportunity to build something. We have to make really good short-term decisions, and short-term decisions that don’t impact negatively on the long term if you get a less positive outcome."

Kristjaan Speakman's response to questions on Jobe Bellingham's potential Sunderland exit

Speakman refused to comment on speculation surrounding Jobe Bellingham, with Borussia Dortmund yet to meet the club's valuation. The Black Cats have made a pitch to keep the midfielder on Wearside for at least another year after their promotion to the Premier League, but there is an acceptance that this might not be possible.

“I can’t say anything on that specific situation," Speakman said.

"What we can’t be doing is speculating on every single player and every potential trade, whether that’s a player leaving or a player coming in. It’s just the nature of the industry. Once we know where we are with certain players and things can be defined, then we’ll try to be public on that."

Speaking more generally about player sales, Speakman said he was confident that the club could continue its upward trajectory.

“The context of every situation is different, and you always have to bear that in mind," he said.

"All of the players you’re dealing with are humans, they all have their own aspirations and what they want to achieve. Obviously, we’ve got a collective number of players at the minute that have bought in to what Sunderland is. Through that collective and connection between everyone, we’ve managed to build a successful team that has got the club back into the Premier League. When you do my type of job, or Regis’ type of job, then you have to consider all those pieces and try to come up with the right answer. Thankfully, over the last few years, we’ve made more correct decisions that wrong decisions with that. We’ve go to keep continuing with that."