Sunderland look increasingly likely to lose Jobe Bellingham this summer as Borussia Dortmund step up their interest

Jobe Bellingham appears increasingly likely to depart Sunderland as the club enter negotiations with Borussia Dortmund.

Here's our understanding of where the situation currently stands, and what's likely to happen next...

This is the latest as Borussia Dortmund step up attempts to sign Jobe Bellingham from Sunderland

Bellingham has been weighing up his options since the end of the campaign but after a break in Ibiza with brother Jude, he is understood to have indicated to Borussia Dortmund yesterday that he is keen to join this summer. Other clubs have been interested, and Bellingham visited Eintracht Frankfurt to view the facilities and hold talks, but he has informed all parties of his decision.

Sunderland had some hope that Bellingham would choose to stay following promotion to the Premier League, particularly given the strength of the bond he has built with the club and the fanbase, but they have long been prepared for the possibility of his departure this summer. Realistically, they knew when signing him two years ago that if he developed at the pace they anticipated, he would likely be leaving for an elite level club at some stage. The view was that the player could help drive the team's progress in the interim and then bank a hefty profit for the club. To that end, it has been a hugely mutually beneficial partnership and that Bellingham has written himself into the club's history by playing a central part in the club's promotion is a major bonus for all concerned. Deciding to leave has been a difficult decision for the youngster given the relationships built on Wearside but the opportunity to play in the Champions League has been too good to turn down.

That is deemed a very realistic possibility, as Borussia Dortmund have made clear in their talks with the player that he will be in contention to feature regularly next season. There are obviously strong links between the Bellinghams and the club, but they are signing the midfielder because they have been hugely impressed with his performances as a box-to-box midfielder this season. His consistency and durability over the course of the last two seasons, as well as his ability to quickly drive forward in position and contribute in defending against counter attacks are seen as vital qualities as head coach Niko Kovač builds a team for next season.

The sticking point, clearly, is the fee. Sunderland are highly unlikely to stand in Bellingham's way due to the respect between the two parties, particularly as the midfielder signed a new deal last summer and rejected Premier League interest to stay and spearhead the push for promotion. That means while they are determined to secure a fee that is in total close his release clause (around £34 million), there is some belief that the eventual fee might be slightly lower. Sources in Germany indicate that Borussia Dortmund value Bellingham at around £25 million, though significant add-ons are almost certain to be included in the final deal. Given Bellingham's immense potential, they will want to secure a future sell-on clause. As such, a period of negotiation to bridge the gap will now take place and much of the detail will be in the structure of the overall fee. While Sunderland will not sell on the cheap, at this stage it would be a surprise if an agreement is not eventually reached.

Borussia Dortmund want a quick resolution, as they wish to take the 19-year-old as part of their squad for the Club World Cup in the USA. A brief initial transfer window is currently open to allow teams to recruit for that tournament, but closes again on June 10th. If they can conclude a deal in time, Bellingham is expected to go that tournament rather than the U21s European Championship.

As such it is now believed to be a matter of when rather than if, and a speedy resolution is in everyone's interests. Sunderland will stand firm, however, to ensure a significant fee is recouped in order to then go and strengthen their squad for the upcoming campaign. Given Bellingham was clearly one of the players capable and ready to step up to the top tier, and was such a vital part of their team last season, there is a lot of work ahead to replace him.