Sunderland’s Championship campaign ended in one of the most memorable days of the club’s modern history as they beat Sheffield United 2-1 and Wembley.
It concluded a remarkable campaign from Régis Le Bris and his squad, competing for the top two for much of the season and rallying at the crucial moment when those hopes ebbed away. The achievement is all the more impressive when you consider the youth of the squad, and the fact that they had significantly less financial backing than many of their divisional rivals.
The celebrations will continue for a long period yet but Sunderland will also quickly have to begin their preparations for the major challenge of trying to survive and consolidate in the Premier League. With that in mind, we’ve rated the season of every player to make a Championship appearance in search of some clues for the rebuild ahead...
1. Anthony Patterson
Has now produced two superb performances when the pressure has been at its highest at Wembley. It was undoubtedly a season of ups and downs for Patterson, but he recovered his form just when Sunderland truly needed him to step up. His save from Kieffer Moore in the first half of the play-off final was one for the ages, and the block from Andre Brooks in the second potentially even more important. 8 | Getty Images
2. Simon Moore
Proved to be such a canny signing by the club. Performed solidly in the brief period Anthony Patterson was injured and supported him well throughout the campaign. Brought experience to the dressing room and carried out his role well. 7 | Frank Reid
3. Trai Hume
Hume’s crunching challenge on Ben Brereton Diaz will be remembered long into the future, and summed up another campaign of total commitment and impressive consistency from the Sunderland full back. Deservedly named player of the year after a season in which he continued to defend well but also got better and better going forward as the campaign progressed. Will rightly get the chance to step up next year. 9 | PA Wire Photo: Ben Whitley
4. Aji Alese
A massive part of Sunderland’s strong start to the campaign, really impressing alongside Luke O’Nien. Whenever Alese is fit he shows what a big asset to the club he is, but has been ever so unlucky with injuries. Impressed staff with his recovery from a major injury in January and so will hope for a strong pre-season to build momentum. 6 | Getty Images
