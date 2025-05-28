1 . Anthony Patterson

Has now produced two superb performances when the pressure has been at its highest at Wembley. It was undoubtedly a season of ups and downs for Patterson, but he recovered his form just when Sunderland truly needed him to step up. His save from Kieffer Moore in the first half of the play-off final was one for the ages, and the block from Andre Brooks in the second potentially even more important. 8 | Getty Images