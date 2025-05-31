Phil Smith reflects on Sunderland’s promotion back to the Premier League following the win over Sheffield United

One week on, then.

The patterns and rhythms of normal life have resumed and so I’m sitting wondering, was that all real? I’ve watched Tommy Watson curl the ball into the bottom corner approximately 500 times, just to be sure.

Everything after that felt like a blur, the limbs and the flares and the balls launched deep into Sunderland’s half. The shaking with nerves and the sound of the whistle and the songs and the tears.

I’m not sure at what moment it all truly sunk in. At the pub afterwards we all sat pretty much silent for a while, eyes still glazed over in sheer disbelief. The songs came a little later but even then it was just sheer giddiness, pure adrenaline. Perhaps the first moment it truly started to register was when the club posted pictures of the celebrations both pitchside and from inside the dressing room, taken on film. Something about the still images perfectly capture the shared feeling not just of delight but of a team and city processing what had just happened. Yes, you did it. Yes, we did it.

One thing that I couldn’t fully appreciate at the time, but has stuck with me all week, is just what these players and staff have gifted to their city. There is far more to Sunderland than just football but there’s also no doubt that the city is never more vibrant and more together than when its club is on the rise, putting a spring in everyone’s steps. The city is going through an exciting wave of regeneration and the exposure and added footfall of Premier League football could be a game changer for all the brilliant businesses springing up. This win can genuinely help boost Sunderland’s rebirth, and it is going to be a poignant and fitting moment when fans stream over the new bridge for the first game back in the big time (ha’way, have a sense of humour and name it Régis Le Bridge).

What might make me happiest of all about this promotion is the thought of a new generation of fans experiencing the thrill of top-flight football for the first time. There will be an understandable weariness as the Black Cats return to the top tier, given the fate of the last six teams to win promotion. The Premier League has only grown since Sunderland’s exit eight years ago and the gap between the top two divisions is now a chasm. But what a moment it will be for the next generation to see Haaland, Salah et al in full flow right in front of them, heroes previously only glimpsed on Match of the Day, tiktok reels or on FIFA Ultimate Team. So much of my love of the game and of Sunderland was wrapped up with the thrill of seeing Henry, Bergkamp, Gerrard, Zola… and to see my city going toe-to-toe with them. There’ll be young Sunderland fans who had wondered if and when they’d ever see their club in that bracket again, and now that dream is a reality. Even if it does prove to be a short-lived return first time around, Sunderland’s win gives them a genuine shot at re-establishing themselves at the top level over the course of the decade.

More than anything I’m feeling grateful to have been there, to have witnessed this moment in time.

Like so many I grew up on the folklore of 1973, that Faces gig shortly after the semi final triumph and the parade that followed the win over Leeds United. Dave Watson being lauded by Johan Cruyff on the TV coverage… I’ve so often loaded up ‘Meanwhile Back in Sunderland’ after a couple of drinks and there’s no video I’ve watched more than the fans at Wembley singing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at full time. It might seem daft to compare a second tier play-off win to that day, one of the greatest cup upsets of all time, but I genuinely believe we lived and breathed a fortnight that will define Sunderland for a generation. It’s not always about the level or the end prize, but the energy created by the journey.

Eight long years Sunderland fans had fretted about the future of their club, and the pay off was so spectacular it still feels scarcely credible. 87:18, 121:59, 94:35.

There’ll be fans who talk of those moments as the ones where they fell in love with Sunderland, for some they’ll be the moments they fell back in love. For those who were there for every kick along the way, they were the moments that made it all worthwhile. Sunderland have bigger aspirations than Championship success, but it’s hard to imagine they’ll ever reel off three games of such dizzying drama. When belief started slowly trickling back and then surged, a football club that had slowly been coming to life now roaring. Mayenda. Ballard. Watson. They’re names that will for decades have people smiling, shaking their heads, reminiscing. God, those were the days.

Chatting to fans on Wembley Way on the morning of the game, you could sense the mood had changed from the party atmosphere of the night before. With kick off approaching the magnitude of what Sunderland could achieve was beginning to sink in, even if there was an acceptance that it had been one hell of a ride no matter what. For the first time you began to think about what was there to be won, even if fundamentally there was nothing to lose.

It’s no exaggeration to say that one week on, everything has changed for Sunderland. We’re only just waking up to a new world of possibilities and a future that looks transformed even if next season is as tough as we fear it could be.

For now, though, I just want to hold onto the feeling of the last few weeks a little longer. All the fear and tension and anxiety, each time broken by a high so exhilarating you barely even know where to turn. The feeling that has Enzo Le Fée falling to the floow in sheer shock and joy when Watson finds the corner, a guy who had only arrived at the club months before. The feeling that has Le Bris, the calmest head coach in Sunderland’s modern history, surging down the touchline and punching the air. Oh go on then, fire up those highlights one more time…