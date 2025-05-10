Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland won at Coventry City for the first time in 40 years to take a slender advantage into the second leg

Coventry City work the ball to the byline on the left and cross into the heart of the box.

For what feels like the first time in 90 minutes of agony and tension and then growing belief - Dan Ballard isn’t there to head it into orbit. Trai Hume has barely left Haji Wright’s side but now the striker has a second to turn and maybe, to shoot. Maybe, to score. Only there is Jobe Bellingham, crashing into a challenge as clean as it is venomous.

Sunderland hook it clear and in the away end they begin to think: maybe we are going to win at Coventry City. We might lose on Tuesday and we might not make it to Wembley and we might lose there if we do, who knows, but let’s think about that tomorrow.

‘We’ll live and die in these towns’ had rung out before kick off, sang with a fervour that underlined what a test this would be for Sunderland’s youngsters. 2,800 of a red-and-white persuasion travelled feeling deep down like that they might indeed be long gone before seeing their team win here.

Rarely has there been a build up to a game as prolonged as this one. While elsewhere they discussed the next pope and county council elections, on Wearside they have been shuffling around gazing at light switches and wondering, ‘can they flick it?’ Is it that simple?

In the opening exchanges the answer was, well, sort of.

From the off there was a focus about Sunderland’s performance, a discipline that gave some confidence to those biting fingernails that they had no intention of letting the game get away from them. Régis Le Bris had gone with two up front but it became almost immediately obvious that this was something of a misnomer tactically. Sunderland came with the humility of a side who had been played off the park on this very same turf barely two months ago, now prepared to sit deep and suffer. For much of the first half, suffer they did. Anthony Patterson didn’t have too many saves to make but that didn’t quite tell the full story, Le Bris admitting afterwards that he had been uncomfortable watching on from the touchline. Though much of Coventry’s possession was in areas where they couldn’t hurt Sunderland, their tactic of working an overload on the right flank was offering promise. Tatsuhiro Sakamoto drew a yellow card from Dennis Cirkin and Sunderland struggled to impose themselves.

Not long into the second half, Sunderland’s dugout rose as one in hope and expectation. In the end they retreated with hands on head, but something here had shifted just a little. Sunderland had worked a corner routine beautifully, Hume left free at the back post to meet a clever cross from Enzo Le Fée. He smashed it wide but here was another sign that actually, this lot maybe have been quite busy for the last month or so. Le Bris had kept his game plan tucked carefully up his sleeve, utterly unmoved even as the noise and the anxiety grew around him over the last month. Isidor and Mayenda together was one of the biggest calls of his tenure to date but in the first half it didn’t quite click. But having fixed what needed to be fixed in the interval, there was now a little bit of space. While Ballard’s last-ditch defending was in the first half invariably just in front of his own goal, now Sunderland were starting to win the ball a little higher. They had taken the sting out of the game and now they could play a little.

Le Fée embodied the performance of his team, an AS Roma loanee with a stellar reputation shuttling up and down the wing to protect his full back as best as he could. He’d barely had a sniff for an hour but his patience paid off when Sunderland nicked the ball and broke. This is what Le Bris had in his mind during those long hours of analysis, Le Fée drifting infield with Isidor and Mayenda diving in behind the defence.

“My greatest pleasure in football is to find the pass for my striker,” he told The Echo before this game. Enzo, the pleasure is all ours.

Isidor fires across Ben Wilson and then there is that beautiful split second of stillness, a moment of calm while the away end pause for breath. Check there’s no offside flag, check that’s not the side netting, just check for a second that this is real. Pandemonium.

Of course Sunderland would not do it the easy way. Perhaps that delirium and that relief just broke their concentration for a minute and for a team of Coventry’s class, that is all it takes. 1-1. Still, not bad. Something to take away, something to work with. The tie still alive. Really, that’s all most had asked for.

Le Fée makes another thankless run, to try and apply some pressure when there is none. van Ewijk errs, a pass into the path of Mayenda. It’s a gift but there is still so much to do, every touch from the youngster thereafter perfect. Another moment of perfect stillness as round the goalkeeper he goes, and another as the ball edges towards the line.

The final minutes are nervy but largely stress free. Though their approach made sense early on, by now the long throws and long balls forward seem a little predictable. Sunderland can struggle against this kind of approach but not with Ballard in this mode. He’s almost daring them to throw it long again, another chance to show that this is his box.

At full time the celebrations quite rightly don’t match the magnitude of the performance. Sunderland’s players keep a respectful distance from the away end, fired up but wary of getting carried away. Mayenda doesn’t whip the crowd up this time, his job merely half done.

There are 90 long minutes still left to play and Coventry City far from out of it. They have the attacking quality to flip the tie in an instant and maybe at the Stadium of Light they will be a little freer, able to capitalise on their pace and power in spaces that simply didn’t exist tonight.

But if Sunderland can win here, then who knows what might be possible?