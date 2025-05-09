Sunderland will take a 2-1 lead to the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night after winning at the CBS Arena on Friday night.
Coventry City dominated possession throughout the game but Sunderland by and large kept them at arm’s length, taking a lead in the second half against the run of play through Wilson Isidor. Jack Rudoni replied almost immediately and though the hosts pushed hard for a winner, Eliezer Mayenda capitalised on a poor backpass to seal the win late on. Here’s how we rated the Black Cats...
1. Anthony Patterson
One or two nervy moments when he struggled to claim crosses but Coventry put him under a huge amount of pressure and largely he did well. Nothing he could do about Rudoni’s close-range header. 6
2. Trai Hume
Kept Haji Wright very quiet on that right flank. Little chance to get forward but this was about his defensive work and he did well. 7
3. Dan Ballard
Immense. Headed corner after corner and long throw after long throw away from danger. Even stepped out to launch attacks in the second half. Great call from Le Bris to put him in and a great performance. 9
4. Luke O'Nien
Really solid defensive performance. Mopped up well when needed to and made sensible decisions in possession. 8
