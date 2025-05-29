Everything you need to know about the summer transfer window which opened today.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the Championship play-offs now over, Sunderland finally know which division they will be playing their football in next season - and there is no time to rest.

The Black Cats are gearing up for a first Premier League campaign in eight years, but before it commences, they have the small matter of a summer transfer window to contend with. With that in mind, when does the window open, when does it close, and how will this year be different from previous iterations? Here’s everything you need to know...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When does the summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window will be unusual insofar that it will be split into two separate periods to accommodate the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup. In a statement, the Premier League confirmed that the market will open from today, June 1st to June 10th at 7pm BST, and then again from June 16th to September 1st at 7pm BST.

Alongside the Premier League, the EFL have also taken the decision to schedule its training around those dates. In a separate statement, the governing body said: “Due to an additional FIFA Club World Cup Registration Period introduced ahead of the start of the FIFA Club World Cup, the EFL and its clubs have agreed that the summer transfer window shall operate for an additional ten-day period from Sunday 1 June 2025 to 19:00 on Tuesday 10 June 2025. This is due to the transfer window being unable to exceed a total of 89 days.

“The FIFA regulation on this matter permits the member associations of clubs playing in the FIFA Club World Cup to establish this exceptional registration period, and there is therefore likely to be considerable transfer activity taking place across the world’s major leagues during this time.

“The EFL therefore believes that its clubs should also have the opportunity to be active in the market at this time. The FIFA Club World Cup is set to take place between 14 June 2025 and 13 July 2025.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

How else will the summer transfer window 2025 be different?

The confirmation of these dates comes off the back of an alteration meaning that the transfer deadline itself has been brought forward to 7pm in the evening. Ordinarily, the deadline passes at 11pm, but that cut-off has been made earlier in an effort to ensure a more normal working pattern for those involved.

The move has come without its detractors, however. An excerpt from a Daily Mail article reads: “Officials at some clubs believe that the move could cause a myriad of problems – not least by potentially allowing those in other leagues to carry on trading after the window in England has slammed shut.

“There is also a view that, while in a perfect world, business would have been conducted well before the final hours of the window, the reality is that every hour is precious as clubs scramble to get last-minute deals done. By bringing the cut-off forward, some argue that officials are effectively robbing vital time from those who need to make the most business.”