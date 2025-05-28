The latest Sunderland contract and transfer news following the Black Cats’ promotion to the Premier League

Sunderland are set to open talks with standout winger Romaine Mundle over a new contract following their promotion to the Premier League, according to Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie.

The 22-year-old has been one of the Black Cats' brightest performers this season, catching the eye with his pace, flair, and creativity despite missing a chunk of the campaign through injury. His contributions were instrumental in helping Sunderland secure a return to the top flight, and the club are now looking to secure his long-term future.

Downie reports that Sunderland plans to begin discussions with Mundle over a revised deal in the coming weeks, with his current contract set to expire in 2026. The move comes amid growing interest from elsewhere, with multiple Premier League clubs monitoring the former Tottenham youngster. European sides PSV Eindhoven and Club Brugge are also said to be tracking his progress closely.

Mundle joined Sunderland from Standard Liège on 1st February 2024 but established himself as a key figure under head coach Régis Le Bris last season. His ability to beat defenders and unlock defences has made him a fan favourite at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland are expected to open talks with several key players this summer as part of their Premier League preparations. With promotion increasing both the financial muscle and the profile of the club, the aim is to reward core squad members while fending off interest from domestic and European rivals. Mundle is seen as a player with huge potential and one the club is determined to build around as they re-establish themselves at the top level.

Jordan Henderson transfer latest

Sunderland are weighing up a sensational move to bring club legend Jordan Henderson back to the Stadium of Light following their return to the Premier League, according to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

The Black Cats sealed promotion in dramatic fashion with a 2-1 win over Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final on Saturday, with Henderson watching on from the stands at Wembley. Now, the club’s hierarchy are reportedly exploring the possibility of re-signing the former academy graduate, and the midfielder is believed to be open to the idea.

Henderson, 33, is expected to leave Ajax this summer after a short but impactful spell in the Netherlands. Despite captaining the Dutch giants back into the Champions League and earning a recall to the England setup, he is understood to be considering a return to English football, with several Premier League clubs showing interest. Sunderland’s promotion has given them a stronger footing in the market, and with Henderson's affinity for the club where his professional career began, an emotional homecoming is not off the table.

Their report cites sources close to the situation say Sunderland are aware of Henderson's situation and are monitoring developments closely. Whether a deal can be agreed remains to be seen.

