Teenager Tommy Watson etched his name into Sunderland folklore with a dramatic 95th-minute winner at Wembley , sealing promotion to the Premier League and breaking Sheffield United hearts in the Championship play-off final.

The 19-year-old, who will join Brighton & Hove Albion this summer, produced a moment of magic late on, cutting inside and curling a precise low strike beyond Michael Cooper to complete an unforgettable comeback and send the Black Cats back to the top flight for the first time since 2018. It was a stunning finale to a contest in which Sunderland had struggled to assert themselves for long spells, but Watson’s late heroics turned the tide and sparked wild celebrations among the red and white faithful.