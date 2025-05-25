89 amazing photos of Sunderland fans and players celebrating together at Wembley after Sheffield United game - gallery

James Copley
By James Copley

Sunderland AFC writer; Sunderland Echo

Published 25th May 2025, 09:02 BST
Updated 25th May 2025, 20:33 BST

Sunderland will play in the Premier League next season after defeating Sheffield United at Wembley

Teenager Tommy Watson etched his name into Sunderland folklore with a dramatic 95th-minute winner at Wembley, sealing promotion to the Premier League and breaking Sheffield United hearts in the Championship play-off final.

The 19-year-old, who will join Brighton & Hove Albion this summer, produced a moment of magic late on, cutting inside and curling a precise low strike beyond Michael Cooper to complete an unforgettable comeback and send the Black Cats back to the top flight for the first time since 2018. It was a stunning finale to a contest in which Sunderland had struggled to assert themselves for long spells, but Watson’s late heroics turned the tide and sparked wild celebrations among the red and white faithful.

Here, we take a look at the best photo of Sunderland fans celebrating the win against Sheffield United at Wembley:

Sunderland fans celebrate at Wembley during the play-off final win against Sheffield United. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans

