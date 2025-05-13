Sunderland and their rivals could be affected by a transfer rule change this summer

Sunderland could be set for a change to their summer transfer norm, with the end of window deadline reportedly being brought forward to 7pm in the evening.

Ordinarily, the deadline passes at 11pm, but according to an update from the Daily Mail, that cut-off is likely to be made earlier in an effort to ensure a more normal working pattern for those involved. As yet, however, no official decision has been made.

It is understood that FA insiders have suggested that the move will be backed by both Premier League and EFL clubs, although there are those who are said to be sceptical about the proposal.

An excerpt from the Mail’s article reads: “Officials at some clubs believe that the move could cause a myriad of problems – not least by potentially allowing those in other leagues to carry on trading after the window in England has slammed shut.

“There is also a view that, while in a perfect world, business would have been conducted well before the final hours of the window, the reality is that every hour is precious as clubs scramble to get last-minute deals done. By bringing the cut-off forward, some argue that officials are effectively robbing vital time from those who need to make the most business.”

This summer’s transfer window is already set to be a unique one, with the trading period divided into two to accommodate FIFA's expanded Club World Cup. The first will run for a relatively brief stint between June 1st and June 10th, while the second will start on June 16th and end on September 1st.

What has been said about Sunderland’s summer transfer plans?

Much of Sunderland’s transfer activity will likely be dictated by which division they find themselves in next season. Speaking about the club’s recruitment in the build-up to their Championship play-off semi-final against Coventry City, head coach Regis Le Bris said: "I don't want to think too much about the future.

"Obviously when you have a successful team, especially with young players, talented players, it's always tough to say that you will keep them all in the future. We'll have a lot of interest in these players, so we'll see later. What I can say is that they are all absolutely focused on these games ahead of us. This is really clear, 100%."

Speaking last week, Le Bris confirmed that planning for next season was well under way behind the scenes at the Academy of Light. He said: “We're working on two plans [one for the Premier League and one for the Championship].

"The main focus is on the play-offs but at the same time we still have a lot to do and speak regularly with Kristjaan [Speakman], Kyril [Louis-Dreyfus] and the recruitment structure. We have regular meetings, I have one this afternoon for example, it's all part of the process.”

