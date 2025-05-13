Sunderland and Coventry City look likely to break the record during the Championship play-off semi-final second leg

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland and Coventry City are on the verge of setting a new EFL record for the highest-attended two-legged play-off semi-final.

Back in 2022, Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday set the current benchmark with a combined attendance of 77,729 across their two legs. That record is now under serious threat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday night’s first leg at Coventry’s CBS Arena drew 31,293 fans, leaving Sunderland’s home leg at the Stadium of Light needing 46,437 to set a new all-time high. As of Monday, Sunderland have already sold 46,500 tickets — meaning the record is set to be broken barring any late drop-offs.

The Stadium of Light is expected to be close to full capacity on Tuesday night, with a fever-pitch atmosphere awaiting Frank Lampard’s Coventry side as they look to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg. The figures underline the size and passion of both fan bases and the magnitude of the occasion, with a place at Wembley and a shot at Premier League promotion on the line.

Sunderland and Coventry City now know that they will face Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United in the play-off final at Wembley should they get there after the Blades smashed Bristol City over two legs at Ashton Gate and Bramall Lane to reach Wembley.

What has Régis Le Bris said ahead of the second leg against Coventry City?

Régis Le Bris insists that he will send his Sunderland out to win on Tuesday night and that protecting their narrow lead would be a major mistake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

The Black Cats secured a 2-1 win in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final against Coventry City on Friday, despite having just 24% of the ball throughout the game. The Sky Blues boss Frank Lampard pondered after the game whether Sunderland would be able to repeat their low block tactics in front of an expectant home crowd, and Le Bris has made clear that he wants his team to play with intent at the Stadium of Light.

“The second goal on Friday changes nothing," Le Bris said. "We have to win this game, this is in my mind. We have to start like the first game, we have to have the same mindset [to win]. Games are unpredictable, so you have to be proactive; you cannot try to protect. We have to try and win, and then we will see at the end. It's not always about just our style, it's also about the opponent. Coventry were strong, they played well.”

"With the starting XI we said we had big strengths and some things that were not the strongest part of our game. The balance was right for this fixture, especially in the second half when we disturbed their patterns. We felt in this moment we were in the game plan. In this environment, away from home, it was hard to control possession. We know the scenario will be different in this one. But if Coventry are strong again, the balance might be similar. But then, if the output is the same, we will all be happy.”