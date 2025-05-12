Sunderland press conference: Régis Le Bris issues injury updates and previews Coventry City second leg
Sunderland are back in action on Tuesday night for the second leg of their play-off semi final against Coventry City.
Head coach Régis Le Bris will preview the game at his pre-match press conference, giving an injury update and discussing the challenge ahead for his players. You can follow all the latest in our live blog below.
Sunderland press conference live
The big injury question mark
The key update fans will be keeping an eye out for will be whether Aji Alese or Romaine Mundle will be available to make the squad.
Le Bris said immediately after the first leg that he was hopeful this would be the case:
Aji started to train fully with us this week and it will be the case for Romaine next week.
Looks like Mundle is back in full training. Fingers crossed that’s a positive sign
Lampard's Sunderland question
The Coventry City boss was effusive in his praise for Sunderland’s defensive efforts after the game but questioned whether they could play the same way in the home leg. Will Le Bris give us a hint on his approach later?
Here’s what Lampard said:
I’ve played in many two-legged games, Champions League football, all kinds of football, so I understand the situation. The game was never going to be over after the first leg, and it’s not over, that’s for sure. They’ll know it’s not over – and we know it’s not over too.
It’s half-time. We’ll go again. Football’s not meant to be easy. I think the Sunderland players will know they’ve been in a tough game, and they’ll be expecting a tough game again. We’re 2-1 behind. They’re favourites, fine. No problem, it’ll be a good challenge.
It will be different in the second leg. We don’t know how they’re going to play. Will they want to play so low at home, or will the fans want to drag them forward? They know they’re holding the lead, so it’s up to them what their strategy is, and we’ll have to be adaptable on the day to try to find a way, whatever they do. If they come out more, they’ll be a different type of threat, playing between the lines, probably with the two number eights, which is how they often play. They didn’t do that here, they sat back and waited to counter-attack. They sucked it up, and now they’ve got something to hold onto, but I’ve got no idea how they will approach the next game.
Sell-out pending...
What an atmosphere it’s going to be...
And look at this tunnel makeover
Wilson's message for the fans
Today was a great game by the team, Coventry is a really good team.
You could feel from the first minute in the stadium that this was a play-off game with the fans, I just can't wait to start the second leg in our stadium in our fans.
Even when we just came in for the warm up you could see how many fans there were, I can't wait to see our fans in play-off mode. That's what we said in the dressing room. I hope they're going to push us even from before the game [kicks off]. We're ready, we know what we have to achieve and we need them for that.
We will train in the best way, keep our focus, recover physically and give everything we have to give on Tuesday. It's always great to win, we know it's a long time since Sunderland won here so we are pleased about that, but we also know that it means nothing yet and we have everything to do.
Phillips: Sunderland won't change approach
Here’s what the Black Cats legend told Sky Sports about the first leg about the challenge ahead:
They've performed in a great atmosphere here so that won't phase them. They've dealt with that all season. The game plan won't change because they're at home. The crowd will demand that they're on the front but they'll be disciplined. I think it'll be similar, they might have more control of the ball but they're in a great position. I don't think they'll change drastically. As long as they don't sit deep, which I don't think they will... they don't need to make drastic changes. If they get the first goal it will be difficult for Coventry.
Le Bris on injuries
Romaine will be available. Aji will have to wait a little bit, probably next week.
We’ve trained really well for these games. The players switched on. We secured so early our position, after that because it was impossible to chase automatic promotion, it becomes difficult.
If you are not 100%, you don’t sort the little details on the pitch. We showed at Coventry we are in a different place. We felt about three weeks ago that it had changed in training.
Keep players grounded and in a bubble?
It was the case immediately after the game. They were really grounded, aware that it is just half time. We knew that this is two legs, and nothing would be done after one.
How did Rigg and Mepham react to missing out?
Disappointed, sure. But positive as team mates, which I expected. In this group it has always been the case. These two players are so well connected with our squad and our ambition as a club and a team. We know we can’t play with 11 players. We need five subs, six if we go to extra time. It’s important to have this full squad connected, even if you’re disappointed not to be in the XI.
Can the crowd be a 12th man?
Our fans at Coventry were really good, we felt them and their support. It’s important because these fixtures are completely different. I hope the atmosphere will be loud, positively connected with the scenario of the game.
Any downtime on the weekend?
It was important to recover, the game was tough for everyone. We had to rest a bit. Then after one day, we had to connect to the next objective.
Plans for special welcome from fans at ground
It shows we are in a different moment. This club and city deserve this positive moment. We need every positive vibe to be connected.
Coventry fans accused you of over celebrating?
It wasn’t the case. It was really clear and I was really proud of this reaction because as the staff, we didn’t need to do anything. The players knew it was just a start. We need to finish the two legs and at the end, we’ll see who is the winner.
They are a good team. No doubt about this. It is a good challenge, we want to be proactive rather than trying to protect something.