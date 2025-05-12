I’ve played in many two-legged games, Champions League football, all kinds of football, so I understand the situation. The game was never going to be over after the first leg, and it’s not over, that’s for sure. They’ll know it’s not over – and we know it’s not over too.

It’s half-time. We’ll go again. Football’s not meant to be easy. I think the Sunderland players will know they’ve been in a tough game, and they’ll be expecting a tough game again. We’re 2-1 behind. They’re favourites, fine. No problem, it’ll be a good challenge.

It will be different in the second leg. We don’t know how they’re going to play. Will they want to play so low at home, or will the fans want to drag them forward? They know they’re holding the lead, so it’s up to them what their strategy is, and we’ll have to be adaptable on the day to try to find a way, whatever they do. If they come out more, they’ll be a different type of threat, playing between the lines, probably with the two number eights, which is how they often play. They didn’t do that here, they sat back and waited to counter-attack. They sucked it up, and now they’ve got something to hold onto, but I’ve got no idea how they will approach the next game.