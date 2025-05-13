It’s the biggest day of the campaign so far for Régis Le Bris and his Sunderland players as they face Coventry City in the second leg of their play-off semi final.
Le Bris has some big decisions to make after some surprise calls led to an excellent 2-1 win in the first leg. Now the head coach has to decide whether to stick with the same approach or switch things around as his team look to get over the line. Here’s what we think he might go with both in terms of his starting XI and his bench...
1. GK - Anthony Patterson
Solid performance across the two legs of the semi finals and will play here. Will hope he can repeat his clean sheet from the League One play-off final, where he made one vital save from Sam Vokes. | Frank Reid
2. RB - Trai Hume
Recently named Sunderland's player of the season, Hume is one of the first names on the teamsheet and has a crucial role to play. | Frank Reid
3. CB - Dan Ballard
It was a bold call to bring Ballard back for the semi finals but his dominant display meant that Le Bris was completely vindicated. No doubt he'll keep his place for this one. | Stu Forster/Getty Images Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images
4. CB - Luke O'Nien
O'Nien's leadership and quality on the ball from deep areas mean he is a must pick. Dan Ballard rightly took the headlines after the semi finals but O'Nien was excellent in both games. | Frank Reid