It’s the biggest day of the campaign so far for Régis Le Bris and his Sunderland players as they face Coventry City in the second leg of their play-off semi final.

Le Bris has some big decisions to make after some surprise calls led to an excellent 2-1 win in the first leg. Now the head coach has to decide whether to stick with the same approach or switch things around as his team look to get over the line. Here’s what we think he might go with both in terms of his starting XI and his bench...