Sunderland have confirmed their retained list for the 2025/26 season

Sunderland have announced the departure of six academy players with the publication of their retained list this morning.

The list confirms that all senior first-team players have been retained, with Chris Mepham and Salis Abdul Samed returning to Bournemouth and RC Lens following the conclusion of their loan spells. Tommy Watson completed his move to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, while Enzo Le Fée will officially become a permanent Sunderland player on a four-year deal on July 1st.

Sunderland could yet make a permanent move for Chris Mepham, who is expected to leave Bournemouth on a permanent basis this summer. He is out of contract this summer, though Bournemouth do have an option to extend for another season.

Four U21 players will leave the club this summer, including Ben Crompton and Caden Kelly. Cuba Mitchell and goalkeeper Kelechi Chibueze will also depart that group, while Aaron Chung and Daniel Parker will leave upon the expiration of their scholarship deals.

The club have offered first professional contracts to four young players from the academy, and are understood to have held positive negotiations with them all.

While Sunderland will face a busy transfer window preparing their squad for the Premier League, the retained list also underlines the work sporting director Kristjaan Speakman will have to do to streamline the squad. None of those players out on loan have seen the option-to-buy clauses activated by their parent clubs, though Hibernian are very keen to sign Nectar Triantis on a permanent basis.

Sunderland’s retained list statement in full

“Sunderland AFC has submitted its retained list for the 2025-26 season.

Following confirmation of Enzo Le Fée’s four-year contract at the Stadium of Light, all first-team players have been retained except Chris Mepham and Salis Abdul Samed, who return to their parent Clubs.

Mepham arrived from AFC Bournemouth and made 40 appearances, playing an instrumental role in the Club’s promotion to the Premier League. Abdul Samed featured on 11 occasions and, in addition to his contributions on the field, he became an equally important figure in the dressing room throughout the campaign.

Tommy Watson has also completed a move Brighton & Hove Albion following a heroic ending to his time on Wearside, which saw him score a stoppage-time winner at Wembley Stadium to send Sunderland to the Premier League.

Under-21 squad members Ben Crompton, Cuba Mitchell, Caden Kelly, and Kelechi Chibueze will leave the Club this summer, with second-year scholars Aaron Chung and Daniel Parker also departing the Academy of Light.

Ben Middlemas, Oliver Bainbridge, Marshall Burke, and Daniel Cameron have agreed one-year extensions, with Ethan Moore and Timur Tutierov also offered new terms following the end of their respective contracts.

Ben Kindon, Ben Metcalf, Jack Whittaker, and Jaydon Jones have been offered their first professional contracts at the Club.

All at SAFC thank each departing player for their respective contributions, and we wish them well in the next chapter of their careers.”

