Sunderland look increasingly likely to lose Jobe Bellingham in the summer transfer window

Borussia Dortmund are expect to conclude a deal for Jobe Bellingham ‘in the coming days’, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

Romano reports that Bellingham has now agreed personal terms to make the move to Signal Iduna Park, and will sign a five-year deal if and when the two clubs reach an agreement on a transfer fee.

The Bundesliga club have stepped up their move for the Sunderland midfielder after the 19-year-old indicated his desire to join them on Monday. Bellingham had been weighing up his options in the aftermath of Sunderland’s win over Sheffield United at Wembley, with Eintracht Frankfurt keen on a deal.

Dortmund are eager to try and secure a deal before the current transfer window closes on June 10th, allowing Bellingham to play a part in their upcoming Club World Cup campaign in the USA. However, their initial valuation of around €25 million is short of Sunderland’s, given that Bellingham has a release clause written into his contract of around €40 million. The two teams are expected to reach to some sort of compromise, most likely where the difference in valuation is made up in future add-ons. Sunderland will also want to secure a significant future sell-on clause of their own, with Birmingham City expected to land in the region of 15% of any profit the Black Cats make from the current deal.

Sunderland secure first transfer incoming deal of the summer

The Black Cats secured their first summer transfer of the summer window on Tuesday, confirming that Enzo Le Fée will become a Sunderland player on a permanent basis from July 1st.

Le Fée has agreed a four-year deal running until the summer of 2029.

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman said: “In Enzo, we knew we were acquiring a very high-level player who could be influential in critical moments – the moments that change the outcome of games and seasons. He’s been a big part of our success, so we’re delighted that he’s signing permanently and joining us in the Premier League. Above all else, he’s been a team player, and following our play-off final victory, I think everyone could see exactly what the Club means to him.”

Le Fée said: I said before the play-Off final that my heart was in Sunderland – I wanted to stay, and this made it the most important game of my life. Together, we did it. From the moment I arrived, I have enjoyed my football, my team-mates, and our supporters. We shared an incredible experience, and now we get to take the next step. There are greater challenges ahead, but we must face them together, and I can’t wait to play for Sunderland in the Premier League.”

