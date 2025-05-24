Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has reacted to the stunning win over Sheffield United

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris hailed the ‘fantastic’ scenes as Tommy Watson’s late winner at Wembley sent Sunderland back to the Premier League.

Sunderland overcome an early setback in the game when Luke O’Nien suffered a dislocated shoulder inside two minutes, replaced by Chris Mepham. Tyrese Campbell then gave Sheffield United the lead inside the first half and left Sunderland with a mountain to climb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eliezer Mayenda levelled the scores in the second half before Watson scored with what was just about his last kick of the ball before he joins Brighton this summer. Le Bris had been clear after that deal was announced that he would keep the winger involved, and that it could prove to be the difference between promotion and staying in the second tier. That ended up being exactly the case.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

“It was probably a tough decision for Tommy but it was clear in all of our minds that he was still a player for Sunderland,” Le Bris said.

‘I think the group accepted this, knowing that he was a good player that could help. In football you never know what will happen. This afternoon, his opportunity came.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wasn't calm when he scored?! It's a fantastic scenario for us, again. Like the semi final, just absolutely fantastic. Tough for the coaches and fans probably but again we showed strong character. Even when we were not dominant, even when we have struggled as a squad - we stay connected and stick to our plan. Then later in the game, you feel that maybe can change the momentum. This was the case today.”

Le Bris hailed Chris Mepham’s contribution, after the defender overcame the disappointment of being left out of the side for the two semi finals to play a crucial part in the club’s win.

“We lost Luke early, and a substitution too,” Le Bris said.

“At the same time, I was comfortable to make this sub because we knew Meps was ready. He has been really impressive this season, as a player but also as a person and as a pro. When he came out of the team ahead of the semi finals, he told me, 'I will stay connected with the group, don't worry'. He showed today that this behaviour was really important for the squad. We switched him with Ballard because they targeted this side with Kieffer Moore, so we managed this.”