Several Sunderland academy products played their part in securing promotion

Sunderland academy manager Robin Nicholls has hailed the role that the Black Cats’ homegrown talents played in last month’s Championship play-off final victory over Sheffield United.

A number of Academy of Light products featured for Sunderland at Wembley, with Dan Neil captaining the side, Anthony Patterson putting in a Man of the Match display, and Tommy Watson coming on as a substitute to score the vital winning goal. Elsewhere, Chris Rigg started on the right wing, while U21s captain Harrison Jones was part of Regis Le Bris’ match day squad as well.

Trusting in youth is nothing knew for Sunderland, who boast one of the youngest squads in English football at the present moment in time, and for Nicholls, seeing so many of the Black Cats’ own academy stars realise their potential in the senior game is a point of real pride.

What did Robin Nicholls say about Sunderland’s Championship play-off final victory?

Speaking in a lengthy interview with Sunderland’s in-house media team, Nicholls said: “These are our lads. Local lads. Lads who have come through the system and now they’re leading the team at the highest level. That’s incredibly inspiring for the next generation.”

Focussing on Rigg specifically, he continued: “Chris represents the kind of holistic development we focus on. We’re not just producing footballers; we’re producing well-rounded individuals. That balance between personal development and footballing growth is something we pride ourselves on. To be able to combine his footballing ability with the maturity to perform in the EFL Championship at such a young age is outstanding.

“Helping these players develop as people off the pitch helps them perform on it. That’s the ethos we live by. You see it in how they carry themselves – in the dressing room, in the community, and in the biggest moments.

“These young players are having a huge impact on the first team. Harrison Jones was again on the bench as he has proven himself as part of the first team squad in this second half of the campaign. There are only a handful of players each season who get to lift a trophy at the top of the Wembley stairs and we are all very proud that Harrison is one of them.”

What has Anthony Patterson say about playing in the Premier League next season?

Looking ahead to Sunderland’s prospects in the Premier League next term during an interview after the final whistle at Wembley, Patterson said: “I think the togetherness we've got as a group is incredible. I've never seen a group like it and it's got us over the line today - it's been incredible.

“It's going to be an incredible season. We're going to be coming up against the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Man United, Man City, and it's just going to be surreal, but it's a challenge all the lads are looking forward to.”

When quizzed on whether Sunderland have what it takes to avoid an immediate return to the Championship, he added: “Definitely. I think we've got the quality that you saw out there today, it was really good, I thought we controlled the second half perfectly, and I think we've got unreal amounts of quality to see what we can do in the Premier League next season.”