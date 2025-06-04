Sunderland fans travelling to watch their team next season will see the price of tickets capped

Sunderland fans will pay no more than £30 for an away ticket in the Premier League next season after top-tier clubs voted to extend the current price cap.

The cap, which was introduced in 2016 following a major campaign from the Football Supporters’ Association, will again be in place as the Black Cats return to top-tier football following an eight-year absence. It means that Sunderland supporters will in many cases pay less for Premier League football than they did during the club’s EFL stint.

Supporters travelling to the Stadium of Light will also see their ticket prices capped at £30, with the initiative according to the Premier League leading to an almost 10% rise in away attendances over recent years.

The Premier League statement in full

“Premier League clubs today unanimously agreed to extend the current £30 cap on away ticket prices.

This will be the 10th season the £30 cap has been in place. Since its introduction in 2016, attendance at away games has increased from 82 per cent to 91 per cent.

The Premier League and clubs recognise the additional costs associated with fans following their team during the season, and the incredible atmospheres they create at matches.

A Fan Engagement Standard was launched in 2023 to reinforce Premier League clubs' commitment to ensuring long-term meaningful engagement with supporters.

The cumulative away attendance for the 380 matches during the 2024/25 Premier League season was 953,420.”

