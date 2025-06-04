The Sunderland stalwart has been the subject of transfer interest from the Premier League for some time

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Patterson’s contract has improved following the club’s dramatic promotion at Wembley amid continued transfer interest in the goalkeeper, The Echo understands.

Patterson, 25, played a pivotal role in Sunderland’s play-off final win over Sheffield United, producing two outstanding saves that helped keep the Black Cats in the game during a tense contest in London. His calm presence and shot-stopping ability have prompted long-standing interest from several Premier League clubs despite question marks remaining over other aspects of his game. However, as things stand, Patterson looks set to take the next step with the club that developed him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo understands that Anthony Patterson’s contract has now moved onto improved terms, with Sunderland’s promotion to the Premier League automatically triggering several performance-related clauses. Patterson is not the only squad member to benefit from such clauses, with others also seeing upgrades following the club’s success. The goalkeeper’s current deal runs until 2028, and while there remains strong interest in him from clubs across the Premier League and Europe, Patterson is not entertaining a move. Sources have indicated that the academy graduate has no intention of leaving this summer and is relishing the chance to test himself in the top flight with his boyhood club.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Interest in Patterson has been consistent over the past 18 months, with scouts from Premier League and European clubs monitoring his progress. But Sunderland’s promotion has shifted the landscape. With a Premier League platform now in place, Patterson is keen to continue his development without needing to move elsewhere. Of course, the situation regarding Sunderland and Patterson could change depending on how the club and player fare in their first season back in the Premier League. Patterson’s stock continues to rise, and by next summer, fresh interest may emerge, particularly if the Black Cats were to find themselves back in the Championship. But for now, the feeling is that the North East-born stopper will remain at the Stadium of Light this summer.

What did Anthony Patterson say about playing in the Premier League next season?

Looking ahead to Sunderland’s prospects in the Premier League next term, Patterson said after the play-off final win: “I think the togetherness we've got as a group is incredible. I've never seen a group like it and it's got us over the line today - it's been incredible. It's going to be an incredible season. We're going to be coming up against the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Man United, Man City, and it's just going to be surreal, but it's a challenge all the lads are looking forward to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When quizzed on whether Sunderland have what it takes to avoid an immediate return to the Championship, he added: “Definitely. I think we've got the quality that you saw out there today, it was really good, I thought we controlled the second half perfectly, and I think we've got unreal amounts of quality to see what we can do in the Premier League next season.”

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland nearing double contract boost as highly-rated duo close in on new deals under Kristjaan Speakman