Sunderland have been linked with a move for Cedric Kipre

Sunderland are considering a summer move for Stade de Reims defender Cedric Kipre according to reports.

The Black Cats secured promotion back to the Premier League last weekend when they beat Sheffield United at Wembley thanks to a late goal from Tommy Watson. As a consequence, Regis Le Bris and his side brought to an end an eight-year absence from the top flight.

And already, with the summer transfer window having only opened on Sunday, Sunderland have been linked with several prospective transfer targets, the latest of which is former Leicester City and West Brom centre-back Kipre.

What has been said about Sunderland’s interest in Cedric Kipre?

According to an update from Africa Foot, Sunderland are weighing up the prospect of a summer swoop for Kipre following Stade de Reims’ relegation from Ligue 1. The French club were beaten by FC Metz in a play-off last month, and as a result, will line up in the second tier next term.

That demotion could necessitate a number of departures, including - it has been claimed - Kipre. It is suggested that the 28-year-old is regarded as a “valuable asset” capable of helping Stade de Reims raise some cash. To that end, Sunderland are mentioned among his prospective suitors and Africa Foot state that the Black Cats are “particularly interested” in signing him.

Le Bris’ side are said to consider him a “serious option” in their efforts to strengthen their defence ahead of a top flight campaign, and it is stated that Kipre’s experience of playing in England could help him to decide his future. Alongside Leicester and West Brom, the Paris-born talent has also previously played for Wigan Athletic and Cardiff City, as well as Scottish club Motherwell.

While Kipre’s contract is set to run until 2027, Africa Foot claim that the player is “increasingly likely” to leave his current employers over the coming months after a standout campaign during which he played 34 times in Ligue 1.

What has Regis Le Bris said about Sunderland’s transfer plans?

Addressing Sunderland’s blueprints for the summer transfer window in a press conference earlier this month, Le Bris admitted that much depended on which division Sunderland would find themselves in after the conclusion of the play-offs.

He said: “We're working on two plans [one for the Premier League and one for the Championship]. The main focus is on the play-offs but at the same time we still have a lot to do and speak regularly with Kristjaan [Speakman], Kyril [Louis-Dreyfus] and the recruitment structure. We have regular meetings, I have one this afternoon for example, it's all part of the process.”

Le Bris also addressed the prospect of players leaving the club, with speculation surrounding several of his key players heading into the summer. He said: "I don't want to think too much about the future.

"Obviously when you have a successful team, especially with young players, talented players, it's always tough to say that you will keep them all in the future. We'll have a lot of interest in these players, so we'll see later. What I can say is that they are all absolutely focused on these games ahead of us. This is really clear, 100%."