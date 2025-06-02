Sunderland are preparing for their return to the Premier League following a successful play-off campaign

Attentions are turning to a crucial summer transfer window for Sunderland following the club’s promotion back to the Premier League.

Here, we bring you up to speed with all the latest transfer headlines regarding the Black Cats...

Sunderland set to sign youth international

The Black Cats are leading the race to sign Northern Ireland youth international Matthew Burns from Coleraine.

As first reported by Michael Walker of The Athletic, the 16-year-old old midfielder is expected to make the switch to Wearside in the coming weeks. Burns was promoted to the Coleraine senior squad this season and recently won his first call up to the Northern Ireland U17 squad.

He will join the club’s academy ranks and is set to become the latest player to make the move from Northern Ireland to Wearside. Trai Hume has been a spectacular success for the Black Cats since his move from Linfield, while young winger Rhys Walsh is making strong progress in the academy following his move from Glentoran.

Sunderland’s transfer priority revealed

Sunderland are initially targeting full backs and wingers as they prepare for life in the Premier League, according to Sky Sports.

Sky Sports have compiled a list of what every top-tier club is planning to do in the transfer market this summer, and say that Sunderland are still assessing their options in the aftermath of that play-off win. A replacement for Jobe Bellingham could be required if he decides to move on amid interest from Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt, but Sky Sports say the initial focus is elswhere.

“Sunderland are still thought to be assessing their plans for the summer after securing promotion via the play-offs last weekend,” they write.

“However, they are believed to be prioritising new wingers and full-backs initially.”

Both are positions where Sunderland have struggled for depth this season, particularly given Ian Poveda’s injury struggles. Tommy Watson has also now officially joined Brighton & Hove Albion after the opening of the transfer window, leaving the club clearly short on either flank beyond established players Patrick Roberts and Romaine Mundle.

Sunderland will face Chris Mepham competition

Sunderland will face competition should they pursue a permanent deal for Chris Mepham. The Sun report that Sheffield United want to sign Mepham this summer as they look to rebuild and strengthen following that defeat to the Black Cats.

The Blades were one of the clubs interested in Mepham last summer, when the defender opted to join Sunderland on loan from Bournemouth. He went on to have a massive impact on Wearside, making 42 appearances across the campaign and having a crucial influence in the dressing room.

Mepham’s contract at Bournemouth expires this summer, though the club are believed to hold an option to extend for another year if they wish. The 27-year-old is widely expected to depart either way and while Sunderland’s promotion will significantly strengthen their hand financially, the defender will also be weighing up his playing prospects. Mepham has been named in the Wales squad for their upcoming qualifiers, so there appears unlikely to be any immediate resolution.

Mepham’s professionalism earned special mention from Régis Le Bris after the play-off final win, after the defender came on as an early substitute for Luke O’Nien following his injury.

“He has been really impressive this season, as a player but also as a person and as a pro,” Le Bris said.

“When he came out of the team ahead of the semi finals, he told me, 'I will stay connected with the group, don't worry'. He showed today that this behaviour was really important for the squad.”