Sunderland secured their return to the Premier League with a win over Sheffield United at Wembley a week ago

Gus Poyet has praised Régis Le Bris for his work in steering Sunderland back to the Premier League, and for turning round a poor end to the season to deliver a spectacular play-off win.

Poyet was a guest at Sunderland’s pre-season camp in Alicante, where he met Le Bris following a draw with Nottingham Forest. The former Sunderland boss says he was left with a very positive impression and that Le Bris’s calm was on full show across the play-off campaign.

"I can go to the beginning, because I saw him right at the beginning, I went to visit the camp in Alicante and I saw the game they played against Nottingham Forest,” Poyet told The Echo.

“A French coach, coming practically alone at that time to the north of England, to the Championship as well... just all so different for him. But I met him after the game and he was very calm, very confident and convinced on what he wanted to do. He had things very clear. I went home the next day thinking, 'I like him'. You know sometimes you just have that feeling. My only worry at that time to be honest, and I told the people of Sunderland this at the time, was him being on his own. I said 'bring him someone', just for company at least. That was my only advice.

"He has done a terrific job and especially, I will tell you what surprised me the most,” Poyet added.

“They finished the season on a really bad run, the worst of the season. And you go into the play-offs against a team going the other way in Coventry, Sunderland went there and somehow... sometimes there are games that you just need to win somehow. It doesn't matter if you play fantastic, or you only have a few shots, you just need to win the game. That is what they did and so you see that they have something as a team, staff and players and fans, they have something. They got that result and that's when I thought, 'they have a chance'. They can find the way of winning an important game somehow.

"Then they did it again, and then again. There was something in the group, that the manager convinced them, that they can find it at the right time. You have to give the head coach a lot of credit for that. There is no right or wrong in football, the only important thing is the outcome and the outcome is Premier League football. Really big credit to the coach, the players and the fans."

Poyet says he takes some confidence from the tactical versatility Le Bris has shown this season, but has warned that Sunderland will need to strengthen significantly ahead of the new campaign.

"You need that [flexibility]," Poyet said.

"It's been proven that if you want to play possession football then you need to be better than most. Going into the Premier League, they are better than you. You can go to any team and suffer. I saw Burnley, Ipswich and Southampton in the Championship and you think, 'they are playing very well'. Then they go up and they struggle, they were not even close to safety.

"You want to give yourself a chance. The coach first things first needs a rest, for sure! But then he will have to start analysing the quality of the strength of the teams in the Premier League. One thing I would say to him is how big the players are in the Premier League. They are athletes, massive, big and strong from the gym. If you think you are going to be able to play with little players, that is very is difficult. So you need so strengthen to be powerful enough to compete."

