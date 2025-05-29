Sunderland are gearing up for a crucial summer transfer window as they make the step up to the Premier League

Gus Poyet expects Sunderland to continue to focus on their recruitment policy of identifying top young talent this summer, and says Régis Le Bris’s knowledge of European markets could be key.

Sunderland booked their place back in the Premier League with a 2-1 win over Sheffield United at Wembley and Poyet has followed their progress closely. The former boss still retains a strong affinity to the club after his first season on Wearside ended in a Wembley final and a remarkable escape from relegation trouble. He also has close ties to the current ownership group, and is friends with board member and minority shareholder Juan Sartori.

Poyet says Sunderland have to study the mistakes made by teams promoted in the last two seasons, who have all been relegated in the following campaign.

"I think they're going to try and find key players, very, very specific players," Poyet told The Echo.

"I think they're going to probably be mostly, there will be exceptions, but it will mostly be Belgium, France, Switzerland... maybe a little bit Germany. I think these are the characteristics of the players that they have been using and it has been working. It will obviously be a help that the coach knows these leagues very, very well.

"And then it will depend on what they need. When you got the Premier League from the Championship, there are different ways of trying to stay up. I remember a few years ago, maybe eight or ten, Fulham spent around £100 million, and they went down! So that's [spending] not the point. The point is to spend right and to get the right ones. The most difficult thing for Sunderland for me is that when a team gets promoted, you think that maybe half the team can step up and start. But you are possibly going to lose two or three of those now. So they are going to need to recruit well.

"I have to be honest and say it will be difficult. I love the place and I want them to do well but you just have to look at the teams that went up in the last couple of years. I watched Burnley live two or three years ago in the Championship, and they were outstanding. They went up, they spent, and then they went down. The same we can talk about last year with Ipswich, Southampton.. they went up playing amazing football and went down and went down badly. You remember my season at Sunderland, we got saved at the end on 38 points! Now it is 28. The main thing is to analyse properly what happened to those teams and with your own ability and style, own idea, try to make 80% of the right decisions because the gap is just getting bigger and bigger."

Gus Poyet delivers verdict on those Jordan Henderson Sunderland transfer links

Sunderland are being heavily linked with a move for Jordan Henderson, who is widely expected to depart Ajax this summer. Poyet says adding a player of his experience could be a benefit for the Black Cats in what is certain to be a challenging campaign at times.

"The spine of the team is very important," Poyet said.

"The goalkeeper in my opinion is outstanding, so you're not going to change him. But to have that player at centre back or in central midfield, with experience and knowing the league... It could very interesting.

"I don't know him well, only spoken briefly two or three times, but his personality and how it could it help you in the dressing room, this could be a great option. It depends on what the coach thinks and how you're going to try and play. We all think that we're going to play nice football at every level, but the Premier League is another level and it is tough and especially at the moment. You need to be strong, quick, compact. At times you are going to suffer so experienced players, the right ones, are always going to help. I would love Sunderland to sign someone like that."