Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham looks increasingly likely to depart for Champions League football this summer

Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt have been encouraged in their pursuit of Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham after holding transfer talks with the 19-year-old, report Sky Sports Germany.

Bellingham looks increasingly likely to depart Sunderland in the aftermath of the club's promotion to the Premier League, and has significant interest from Europe. Borussia Dortmund have a long-standing interest in the midfielder, and are eager to conclude a deal this summer and ideally before they begin their Club World Cup campaign in the coming weeks.

However, Eintracht Frankfurt have emerged as strong contenders. Like Dortmund, they can offer bumper capacity crowds every week and will play in the Champions League next season after finishing third this season.

Bellingham met club officials on Monday and Sky Sports Germany ‘s Florian Plettenberg says the club are increasingly hopeful that they can get a deal done.

RB Leipzig are also interested in a deal. Crucially, no club at this stage has agreed a deal with Sunderland and Sky Sports say that could yet prove to be an issue for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Plettenberg wrote on X: "More on our exclusive news about Jobe Bellingham: Eintracht Frankfurt have a very good feeling after his visit today. Sticking point is the transfer fee.

"Markus Krösche and his team showed Bellingham and his parents around the city, the stadium, and the club offices today. The coaching staff made it clear where he is supposed to play. He is expected to become a key player + Champions League.

Dortmund still fighting for him. Aki Watzke [Dortmund CEO] personally flew to visit the Bellinghams on Sunday."

Though Sunderland are unlikely to stand in Bellingham's way should he decide to leave the club this summer, he is under contract until the summer of 2028 and so the Black Cats will command a significant fee in excess of £20 million.

What Jobe Bellingham said about Sunderland's promotion back to the Premier League

Bellingham told Sky Sports in the immediate aftermath of the win over Sheffield United at Wembley that he was proud of the team for proving the doubters wrong across the play-offs.

“When you've got supporters like this and a group of lads like that, you have to believe," Bellingham said.

"I don't know what to say to you. But yeah, I always believe.

"I know people doubted us, and that's understandable. We lost a few games. People talk about momentum. But I think we did enough and we showed enough throughout the season for people to at least give us some credit going into the playoffs.

"And I know there's the typical part with 'inexperience' by all the ex-pros who speak on Sky. But we've just proved that that don't matter. Do you know what I mean? You need experience, of course. But with youth, like at Sunderland, you play loads of games. You get that experience. You get experience by failing. And we failed together so many times. I've been part of this great team. Every single player has made a name for themselves here. So yeah, really proud.”