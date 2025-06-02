'A lot more': Sunderland chief makes fan pledge in 325-word message after promotion

Sunderland will play in the Premier League next season after a successful play-off campaign

Sunderland’s chief business officer David Bruce says that the club have ‘a lot more’ in store following promotion back to the Premier League.

Bruce has overseen a busy first year in his current role behind the scenes at the Stadium of Light, culminating in the comeback win over Sheffield United at Wembley just over a week ago. The club’s ‘til the end’ marketing campaign for those play-off games proved remarkably prophetic, with Sunderland scoring late goals in each game to earn promotion. Bruce and his team also worked closely with fans on initiatives to boost the atmosphere at both the Stadium of Light and Wembley.

Bruce says that the club have much more planned in the months ahead and thanked fans and staff for their support.

Writing on Linkedin, Bruce said: “Til the End. Well it really was. What a 24/25 season for Sunderland AFC.

“I still haven’t come down from what was the most incredible football experience of my life last weekend. My boyhood club is going to the Premier League, it still doesn’t feel real given what this club has been through in our recent past, but times are changing.

“I’m so proud of what our group of employees have achieved. We have staff that understand what it means to our brilliant fans and care deeply. We have reestablished the heart of our club so that we can deliver across every interaction with fans. This club has its soul back. Everything we did during the playoffs was best-in-class. I truly believe that when we are at the top of our game as a club, no one can beat us. Looking around Wembley before kick-off, it was clear to anyone our fan base deserved to be the in the Premier League. Playoffs needed to feel like a step change, and it did: the bus, the superb content and storytelling, the player arrival and fan welcome at the SoL, the stadium Tifo, and not forgetting the late drama on the pitch! It did not feel like the regular season - we had our point of distinction.

“Wembley was magical. Seeing so many ex players, legends, managers, family and friends in emotional states of frenzy was a reminder of what this means to our city and club. The great man whose name now adorns our West Stand [The Jimmy Montgomery Stand] was particularly emotional, and so was I. What a day! We have a lot more in store for this amazing club and we are excited to be back in the most important League in sports. Sunderland fans we know what your support means and we do not take it lightly. We won’t get it all right but we strive to do right by you every single day. We are Premier League.”

Promotion to the Premier League will require further work on the Stadium of Light and the club’s infrastructure this summer, while the club is also in the process of changing ticketing partner for the new campaign. SeatGeek will take over from ticketmaster later this summer.

