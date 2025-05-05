Ex-Sunderland midfielder set to become free agent after leaving Championship rivals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lynden Gooch is leaving Stoke City

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch is set to leave Stoke City this summer, the Potters have confirmed.

The 29-year-old is a product of the Black Cats’ youth academy, and registered 247 appearances for on Wearside over the course of an 11-year association with the club. In 2023, he departed the Stadium of Light for an undisclosed fee, joining Championship rivals Stoke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since signing for the Potters, he has made 53 appearances, scoring two goals and assisting two more. This season he has recorded 23 outings across all competitions, including 12 league starts as Stoke finished 18th in the table, two points clear of the relegation zone.

What has been said about Lynden Gooch’s departure from Stoke City?

In an official statement on Monday, Stoke confirmed that Gooch was one of four first team players leaving the club following the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign. Alongside the American, Michael Rose and Enda Stevens will also depart this summer after two seasons at the bet365 Stadium, while Jordan Thompson exits following a four-and-a-half year stint.

Stoke sporting director Jonathan Walters said: “In Jordan’s case, we express our appreciation to a player who, beyond question, gave 100% on each of the 178 times he donned a Stoke City shirt. He leaves having made a significant and valued contribution and with the very best wishes of all associated with the club to him and his family. Our thanks and best wishes also go to Lynden, Michael and Enda, each of whom carried themselves with the utmost professionalism throughout their time as Stoke City players.”

In a post on social media, Gooch himself wrote: “It has been an honour to play for Stoke City for the past 2 seasons. Thank you to the fans, staff and my teammates for everything. All the best for the future”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At this stage, there are no indications as to where Gooch will move to ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What has Lynden Gooch previously said about his time at Sunderland?

Speaking upon his exit from Sunderland back in 2023, Gooch said: "Ever since I came to Wearside as a 10-year-old boy, all I’ve ever wanted to do is play for Sunderland AFC and I have been incredibly lucky to have played for the club for as long as I have. I have made friends for life and Sunderland will always be the place that me, my fiancée and my two boys call home.

"From the Academy of Light to the Stadium of Light, thank you to all the staff who have helped me along the way. To the fans, it’s not been an easy journey together, but we fought back and being a Wembley winner with you is something that I will always hold in my heart. I gave everything for this club and I hope I represented it like a true Mackem should. I will be back on the terraces one day supporting the red and white wizards with you all.”

Your next Sunderland read: Millwall striker Aaron Connolly issues 22-word message to Sunderland fans ahead of Championship play-offs