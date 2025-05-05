Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Sunderland AFC manager Peter Reid said he will be “shouting the lads on every step of the way” ahead of the start of the Black Cats play off campaign which will begin against Coventry City on Friday May 9.

The former manager was speaking at the announcement he is set to return to the city for a special event with fans to mark 30 years since he took over as manager of Sunderland AFC.

Peter Reid during his time as Sunderland manager. | Goffy Media

As the club looks to secure a return to the Premier League after its longest ever absence from the topflight, Peter said: “I will for sure be shouting the lads on and will live it all with those amazing fans. We went through every second of it together in the past and those that lived to tell the tale will know how tense the play-offs can be.

“Our game against Charlton at Wembley in May 1998 has been described by many as the greatest play-off game of all time. To say that it was dramatic would be an understatement.

“We ended up 4 - 4 after extra time and heartbreakingly lost 7 - 6 on penalties and we missed out on a Premiership place. Wembley proved to be a real choker that day for us all and we desperately don’t want to go through something similar in the games ahead over the next few weeks.

“We all painfully learnt then that anything can happen in those play-off games – I still relive it all some 27 years on and whenever I go back it still affects me when I talk with the fans.

“I am so wishing Regis Le Bris and the lads the very best for a return to the topflight – the fans in the city are well worthy of their place at that level. Sunderland have been the surprise package in the Championship this season securing a playoff spot a few weeks ago.

“You need that bit of luck in what can sometimes turn into a lottery – trust me I will be shouting the lads on every step of the way. Those fans can be like an extra man to the team with their huge passion, and I know they will give the players everything during the games.”

In March 1995, the former England midfielder was unveiled as the new Sunderland manager by the then Chairman Bob Murray at the old Roker Park.

Fast forward 30 years and Reid will be returning to the city to star in a special fans event hosted by North-East radio presenter Paul ‘Goffy’ Gough at the Roker Hotel.

Roker Hotel

On Friday June 13 he will take to centre stage to recall his memorable seven years at the helm. His words and big screen memories will bring it all back for so many Sunderland fans – a period which he still describes as “truly unforgettable”.

Peter added: “I was looking online the other day at the comments from fans about the 30-year celebration and so many had contributed their own wonderful personal memories from those years.

“It’s truly humbling to read them and to take it all in. It would be absolutely brilliant if when I head to the Roker Hotel in June that we are celebrating a return to the Premier League – that really would be some party.”

Peter Reid’s reign at Sunderland lasted seven years – including two promotions to the Premier League and two seventh places in the top division.

The midfield general played for England 13 times and was in the World Cup Quarter-Final side against Argentina in 1986 that were on the receiving end of Diego Maradona’s infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal.

Tickets for the event are priced at £25 for standard, and a limited number of meet and greet packages are available.

You can purchase tickets from the We Got Tickets website or by calling 07990 588 424.