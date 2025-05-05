Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland will face Coventry City in the Championship play-off semi-final.

Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer has praised Coventry City manager Frank Lampard as his side prepare to face Sunderland in the Championship play-off semi-final over the next week.

The Sky Blues boss has overseen a remarkable turn of fortunes since he was named as successor to Mark Robins in November and has guided his side from seventeenth in the table to the play-off places. Coventry officially secured their top six spot on Saturday when talented midfielder Jack Rudoni scored twice to see off Middlesbrough and ensure his side will host the Black Cats in Friday night’s first leg before travelling to Wearside for what is sure to be a tense night at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday week.

Lampard will be confident Coventry can take a step closer to ending their 24-year absence from the Premier League by extending their unbeaten record against Sunderland this season after taking four points from their two league games against the Black Cats during the campaign. Speaking ahead of Friday night’s first leg, former Newcastle striker Shearer wished Lampard ‘all of the best’ for the play-offs - but warned the Sky Blues will find it ‘hugely tough’ if they were to secure promotion into the Premier League.

“Amazing,” the former England captain said on the Rest is Football podcast when asked about Lampard’s impact since his appointment.

“They have got the Mackems in the first round, haven’t they? When he took over to where they are now, wow, what a job he’s done. Well done, Frank. I wish them all of the best but it’s going to be hugely tough even if they were to get in (the Premier League). For him, it would be great. For Coventry, it would be great but then it all turns sour doesn't it?”

“He’s done a great job”

Fellow pundit Micah Richards also threw his backing behind Lampard ahead of Friday’s first leg at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The former Manchester City and Aston Villa defender insisted the Chelsea legend was ‘destined to be a good manager’ and could reflect on a ‘great job’ this season no matter what happens throughout his side’s play-off campaign.

He said: “We always knew Frank was going to be a top coach. Even at Chelsea, ok, second time it didn’t really work out for him. They got Champions League the first time he was there. He took Derby to the play-offs and a lot of people said, yes, he had a good squad. But just his tactical brain, you just knew he was destined to be a good manager - so to take them from seventeenth to the play-offs, whatever happens, he’s done a great job.”

What has Frank Lampard said about facing Sunderland in the Championship play-off semi-final?

Speaking after his side’s win against Coventry, Lampard told Sky Sports: “We have to expect the best version of Sunderland, who for the first half and more of the season were really strong, that’s why they’re there. Maybe, the idea of a bit of cruise control because getting there is not easy to manage, now we go into a different environment. Now, I’d expect the best version of them. It’s nice to give us an extra days rest for the game and we know it’s going to be really tough over both games. We need to reboot, rest up and go again.”