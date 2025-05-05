Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The striker enjoyed a brief stint at the Stadium of Light this season before departing midway through the season

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron Connolly has issued a message to his former club, Sunderland, ahead of the Championship play-offs.

Connolly joined the club on a short-term deal in September but struggled to force his way into the starting XI due to the impressive form of Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda. The 24-year-old bravely spoke publicly of his recovery from alcohol addiction and time in rehab over the summer shortly after joining the club

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connolly left Sunderland in January, opting to join Millwall on a free transfer. The Republic of Ireland international thanked the club for their trust in him and was praised for how the Black Cats had handled him during his short stay.

After the regular Championship season had ended, Connolly took to social media to send Sunderland fans a message after Millwall missed out on the play-offs under former Black Cats head coach Alex Neil. On Instagram, he wrote: “More clubs than Tiger Woods but loving every minute, @sunderlandafc go get back where you should be. @millwallfc 24/25 over and out.

After leaving Sunderland, Connolly said: “When I spoke to Kristjaan [Speakman], I just thanked him for the opportunity this Club gave me when many others wouldn’t. It is something I will never forget, and the love I felt from the fans after my first interview until my final game is something that I will always be grateful for.

“Physically and mentally, I leave Sunderland in a good place, and I owe a lot of that to the people at the Club, including my team-mates and the staff. I’m now ready to play games regularly, and I appreciate the Club’s understanding in allowing me to pursue this opportunity. I wish everyone at Sunderland the best of luck for what I’m sure will be a memorable end to a great season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Régis Le Bris issues message to Sunderland fans

Régis Le Bris has backed his Sunderland side to bounce back in the Championship play-off semi-finals despite ending the regular season with a fifth straight defeat.

The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by Queens Park Rangers at the Stadium of Light in a lacklustre display where they again struggled to create meaningful chances or test the opposition goalkeeper. Despite the poor run, Le Bris remains confident his team will be prepared for their upcoming clash with Coventry City, who secured fifth place with a 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough at the Ricoh Arena.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Asked what he would say to fans feeling pessimistic about Sunderland's play-off hopes, Le Bris responded: "I understand, but we have to remember where we were one season before. This team has shown so many qualities this season, it doesn't disappear like that [clicks fingers]. It has been a really strange period because we secured this place so early, and it was clear that this squad, the youngest in the league with a small core, deserved to recover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We disturbed the flow of the squad—its rhythm and its references—so that they could recover and so that we could test some new foundations. But in the end, we know our foundations as a team. We know what works and what is positive for us, we know in our heads maybe what options could be good for us in the games. We are clear on our foundations, and I think at that level, we are always on the edge; it's not unusual. The players are ready to react."

Your next Sunderland read: Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos with 4s and 5s after QPR defeat