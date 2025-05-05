Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Trai Hume has reacted to the murmurs of discontent voiced by Sunderland fans during the QPR game last weekend

Trai Hume has acknowledged the frustration felt by Sunderland supporters following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers at the Stadium of Light — a result that marked the team’s fifth consecutive loss in the Championship.

The Black Cats' poor end to the regular season, which included defeats to Swansea City, Bristol City, Blackburn Rovers, and Oxford United, has understandably left fans anxious ahead of the upcoming play-off semi-final against Coventry City.

Hume, who started at right-back against QPR, witnessed the reaction firsthand, with sections of the home crowd voicing their discontent at both half-time and full-time. However, the atmosphere wasn’t entirely hostile — many supporters remained in their seats after the final whistle to applaud the team during a post-match lap of appreciation, recognising a season in which Sunderland still managed to secure a top-six finish.

“Of course, the fans pay their hard money to come and watch us play. They want to be entertained. They want us to win games. We haven't given that in the last couple of games. You can understand the frustration,” Hume responded when asked about Sunderland fans booing at half-time and at full-time against QPR at the Stadium of Light on Saturday in the Championship.

Hume continued regarding Sunderland’s upcoming games against Coventry City in the Championship play-offs: “But the only thing that we as players can ask is, there's obviously no doubt they're going to bring their support, but obviously back the boys coming into the play-offs.”

When asked if he had a message to Sunderland fans ahead of the play-off campaign, Hume responded: “Obviously, we haven't performed like we probably wanted, and got the results we wanted in recent weeks, but the only thing you can ask is, they always give it anyway. Obviously, 100 per cent support and coming back to the boys, it will be tough, but we have to be ready, and hopefully, the fans can back us.”

Régis Le Bris issues message to Sunderland fans

Régis Le Bris has backed his Sunderland side to bounce back in the Championship play-off semi-finals despite ending the regular season with a fifth straight defeat.

The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by Queens Park Rangers at the Stadium of Light in a lacklustre display where they again struggled to create meaningful chances or test the opposition goalkeeper. Despite the poor run, Le Bris remains confident his team will be prepared for their upcoming clash with Coventry City, who secured fifth place with a 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough at the Ricoh Arena.

Asked what he would say to fans feeling pessimistic about Sunderland's play-off hopes, Le Bris responded: "I understand, but we have to remember where we were one season before. This team has shown so many qualities this season, it doesn't disappear like that [clicks fingers]. It has been a really strange period because we secured this place so early, and it was clear that this squad, the youngest in the league with a small core, deserved to recover.

“We disturbed the flow of the squad—its rhythm and its references—so that they could recover and so that we could test some new foundations. But in the end, we know our foundations as a team. We know what works and what is positive for us, we know in our heads maybe what options could be good for us in the games. We are clear on our foundations, and I think at that level, we are always on the edge; it's not unusual. The players are ready to react."

